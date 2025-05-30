Max Homa WITB May 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials Revealed

If there is any golfer who faced speculation for downfall after his brand switch in 2025, it was Max Homa. The golfer, who was observing a performance dip since his last win in 2023, made a change to his equipment at the beginning of this year. With his change, the performance graph even went down and leading to insiders and fans questioning his move.

Now, almost five months later, the speculation turned into praise, and the questions around brand change have turned into a valid decision answer. It all happened with his performance upward graph, and the credit for that goes to his unique picks for the course. Here is what he carries:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Homa’s picks for the distance

The golfer for his tee shot has achieved 298.7 yards average driving distance. Though it might be less than the top seeds, what has been the key for Homa is the increasing accuracy. The golfer, with his regained form, has achieved 59% accuracy. And to keep that increasing, he uses his new Cobra DS-Adapt LS 9 degrees driver with Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 70x shaft. The $549 driver is famous for its unmatched accuracy with a low spin that helps golfers achieve longer distances easily.

Further in his bag, he carries the Cobra DS-Adapt LS Fairway wood with 14.5 degrees of loft. Along with that, he pairs it up with the Fujikura Ventus Blue VeloCore+ 8X shaft. The $329 fairway wood is among the clubs which is easy to adopt and offer exceptional forgiveness and consistency, along with the longer distance coverage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Homa (@maxhoma) Expand Post

Additionally, Homa has a set of irons including Limit3D 4 iron, King CB 5 iron, and prototype King MB 3D printed irons 6-PW. All his irons are paired with KBS C Tape 130x HT Black shaft. Similar to the fairway wood, the irons also offer great workability, with distance and forgiveness as an add-on. The set range starts from $999 and can go up to $2100. However, for Homa, he created his set with uniquely picked irons that are not the company’s offered set.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After the long-distance hitting, the golfer then picks his precision and spin-oriented clubs for the greens.

Max Homa’s preference for the greens

Despite the tough situation before the green, the golfer has achieved 59% sand saves and 58.33% scrambling from the rough. His Cobra Snakebite wedges (50 and 56 degrees) have helped in achieving the great stats. The wedges offer a great blend of forgiveness and performance around the greens. Coming at $159, it is a great option for accuracy and spin.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At last in the bag, Homa carries his Titleist Scotty Cameron T5.5 Prototype putter. Priced at $449, it is a great pick that offers great feel, distance, and forgiveness for making the right move at the crucial times. To make all shots go as planned, he carries the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, which offers a great combination of launch and spin at just $44 per ball.

The unique preference of the golfer having Cobra and Titleist in his bag earlier invited backlash. But now that he has gotten used to the clubs, things have started to smooth out. The golfer has achieved notable performance as well. But can he end his win drought in 2025? What are your thoughts on it? Share with us in the comments below.