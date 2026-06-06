‘Me and Crew Man Against the World’: Brooks Koepka’s Wife Jena Sims Gets Emotional Over Special Moment With Her Son

Parenting victories do not always happen on the biggest stages. Sometimes, they come during a frantic search for a missing pacifier. Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, recently gave fans a glimpse into one such relatable moment with her son, Crew, on Instagram Stories. The moment highlighted their playful bond.

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“Sometimes it feels like fighting crime, and it’s just me and Crew man against the world 🩷✊🏻. Also this is about talking to your toddler like an adult,” she wrote in text overlays in the video, where Sims asks Crew to wait as she goes out to look for the pacifier. She is heard saying that many pacifiers have been lost over time.

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This is one of those moments that Jena Sims cherishes and frequently shares with fans. Since Crew’s premature birth in July 2023, she has shared his growth milestones, health challenges, and everyday moments with her followers.

Recently on May 30, 2026, Sims shared an emotional moment where Crew started cheering her with “go mama, go mama, go mama…,” while she was shooting. She uploaded this to Instagram Stories and wrote, “Best. Cheerleader. Ever.” She shared the same in an Instagram post, too, where she revealed that the moment made Brooks Koepka cry.

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The PGA Tour WAG shared another funny incident in March 2025. This time, the story featured the toddler dragging a toy trolley outside, as she wrote, “Doesn’t get his way, he’s moving out!!”

In February 2026, she also shared a DIY t-shirt she was making for Crew. Brooks Koepka was to play the home event in Jupiter after returning to the PGA Tour. This was her way to surprise Koepka while spending quality time with their son.

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But it’s not just Jena Sims. Brooks Koepka also has many emotional moments with his son. When Sims returned from Miss Teen USA judging, she found the 5x major champion and his son locked in a gentle gaze. Uploading the same to Instagram Stories, she wrote, “They are quite literally obsessed with each other.”

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In another similar incident, she shared a poolside video of the two sitting at the pool’s edge and another one where Koepka took out time after his disappointing run at LIV Golf Dallas 2025 and was kneeling and guiding Crew while the toddler tightly fisted a club.

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This support doesn’t come only for his toddler; Brooks Koepka is equally supportive of Jena Sims.

Brooks Koepka supports Jena Sims’ controversial Masters 2026 outfit

Jena Sims wore a midriff-baring Ancora crop top and matching pants at the 2026 Masters. The outfit was revealing a few inches of the belly button area, which fans felt was not appropriate for the decorum of the event. She faced a lot of backlash for that. She defended herself by saying that most people commenting on her dress had never been to the Masters.

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However, she was not mad about the backlash. She acknowledged that it did wonders for her social media engagement. What she was more worried about was whether it would affect Brooks Koepka’s game at Augusta National. Thus, she preemptively messaged him about the same. To this, the American professional had a straightforward response.

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“What the heck? I think that’s totally fine,” he said.

This relieved Sims, who was worried that it would affect the 5x major winner’s game. She also revealed their long-running joke about how Koepka needs to be left alone and not bothered during Masters Week.

Koepka’s response to the Masters outfit controversy reflected the same support and trust that often defines the couple’s relationship. That strong family dynamic was also evident in Sims’ recent Instagram Stories. A simple search for a lost pacifier turned into another cherished moment with young Crew.