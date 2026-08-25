‘Means Everything to Me’: LeBron James Releases Statement After Signing Unexpected PGA Tour Deal

The PGA Tour is like a Pandora’s box in 2026. An unexpected collaboration has officially invited LeBron James to the books. Notably, the NBA star spent much of this year getting ribbed for his golf swing—J.R. Smith said on Nbahoopfix that James’ golf swing and overall form would take ‘a while’ to iron out, while Dwyane Wade poked joke at the four-time NBA champion, saying he cared more about perfecting his golf grip than stressing over any on-court struggles or losing streaks. Even James himself admitted he was tuning into golf YouTube more than actual NBA games. He has now officially turned that interest into action, as he is ready to collaborate with the PGA Tour, and he’s doing it in the city that raised him.

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According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, James and the PGA Tour are partnering to bring a golf event back to Akron, Ohio, starting in 2027, with his foundation announcing the news on Tuesday.

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“Golf has become a passion of mine, and I’ve seen firsthand how the game can open doors, build relationships, and create opportunities that many kids don’t even know exist,” James said in a statement. “This partnership with the PGA Tour gives my foundation a chance to introduce my I Promise students and more people to the game at a young age, support talented athletes chasing their dreams, and continue investing in the city of Akron that means everything to me.”

The collaboration isn’t a showcase for James’ own late-blooming obsession. Instead, the event aims to pair amateurs with pros from the PGA Tour’s Pathway to Progression Pro-Bound Five program, which fast-tracks the top five finishers in the final Advocates Professional Golf Association collegiate ranking each season toward PGA Tour membership. The centerpiece of this collaboration is the LeBron James Family Invitational, set for July 6-7 at the South Course at Firestone Country Club.

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As to why this golf course? Well, the history runs deep. First, Firestone has hosted three PGA Tour Championships and many World Golf Championship events before losing its regular tour stop. So first, it marks a real homecoming for competitive golf in Akron.

Second, it also plugs directly into the work that the LeBron James Foundation is already doing. The I Promise program has spent years supporting Akron-area students and families with school resources. This new event stitches golf into the same mission, giving local kids a shot at a sport many never had access to.

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PGA Tour CEO Brian Rollapp stated that the partnership transcends a single exhibition event. He pointed out that LeBron and his foundation demonstrated the potential of commitment coupled with action, and this partnership actualizes their shared vision.

Moreover, the NBA star had expressed his interest in a similar project earlier this year at the CNBC Sport X Boardroom Game Plan Summit.

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“My goal is to open doors for kids that look like me growing up in the inner city to be able to go to country clubs at seven, eight, or nine years old,” he said.

James grew up in Akron, missing school days because of unreliable family transportation. I Promise now serves 1,400+ local students with mentorship resources and family support built around that same struggle.

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The swing jokes aren’t going away anytime soon, though. But Akron just got a reason to take his golf obsession seriously.