‘Media Has Made Me the Villain’: Wyndham Clark Addresses His Tarnished Reputation Ahead of Presidents Cup

Wyndham Clark won the BMW Championship despite fans openly rooting against him, while Rory McIlroy, who finished third, drew much of the crowd’s support. Clark felt he had been cast as the villain—a role he says the media created—and joked that if the same treatment followed him to the Presidents Cup, he might “move to Mexico.” With the Presidents Cup just around the corner, that experience naturally became a talking point on Wednesday, when a reporter asked Clark how he felt about the fans.

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“I always like joking with the media. Yeah, it’s been amazing. USA fans are the best, especially here in Chicago,” he said. “It’s been amazing, yeah. We’re getting all love.”

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After the BMW Championship, Clark acknowledged that McIlroy deserved the support he received, but he also admitted that he has often felt like the underdog throughout his career, even during his victories. His comments hinted at the lack of support he has sometimes received from galleries, making the subject particularly relevant with the Presidents Cup approaching. Naturally, a reporter revisited those remarks on Wednesday, asking Clark whether he has learned to cope with the crowd reaction or if it still bothers him.

“I think, if it happened throughout my career, yeah, it would maybe be a bummer because even though I’m maybe — the media has made me out to be the villain, if you will, I don’t feel like I’m that person,” Clark said. “Eventually, it would be nice if people were rooting for me and someone else was the underdog, if you will. We’ll see. Hopefully things are trending and changing in the right direction.”

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Still, only time will tell whether representing Team USA will finally earn Clark the support of the fans. Given his history with hostile galleries, it would hardly be unfamiliar territory for the 32-year-old. During his second U.S. Open victory at Shinnecock Hills, spectators repeatedly booed and heckled Clark, many of whom were backing Scottie Scheffler in the final round. Given that experience—and the reputation he has built over the years—Clark is unlikely to be surprised if some fans remain firmly against him.

Moments of frustration have also accompanied Clark’s strained relationship with the galleries off the course. After missing the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont, he damaged two lockers in the club’s historic locker room, with photos of the incident later circulating widely online. Clark apologized and admitted it was a mistake he deeply regretted, but the incident had consequences: Oakmont barred him from the property until he paid for the repairs, made charitable donations, and completed counseling and anger-management sessions.

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Clark has since fulfilled those requirements, but the incident remains a notable low point in his career. It has also continued to follow him, with fans at subsequent events reminding him that the fallout from Oakmont has not entirely disappeared. But Clark is not the only golfer who hasn’t been on favorable terms with the fans. Think Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and more.

Yet, the two-time major winner isn’t worried about the event. Clark explained that the opening tee shot at a Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup is already a high-pressure moment, but having out-of-bounds just two yards from the fairway makes the challenge even more demanding. While the players haven’t focused much on it during practice rounds, he expects the danger to become much more noticeable once competition begins.

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Interestingly, Clark said he likes the setup because the holes are normally less memorable when played in their regular positions on the course. With the out-of-bounds added so close to the fairway, however, he believes the opening stretch could become much more distinctive and provide an exciting start to the matches. But can Clark actually win over the fans at the Presidents Cup? Only time will tell.