Meet Aldrich Potgieter’s Parents: Lifestyle, Career & More About PGA Tour Pro’s Support System

Aldrich Potgieter’s breakthrough moment came in 2020, when he stormed to a nine-stroke victory at the South Australian Junior Masters. It was a statement win, and one that turned heads. Before that, he was buried deep in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, sitting as low as 6,000th. But that dominant performance marked the beginning of a swift and steady climb through the amateur ranks.

By 2021, Potgieter had established himself as a serious contender. He captured the Western Australian Amateur title and earned a runner-up finish at the Australian Boys’ Amateurclear signs that his game was maturing fast. His rise continued into 2022, where he added wins at the Nomads South African Juniors International and the South African Boys U19 Championship. The highlight, however, came later that year when he won The Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes. At just 17, he became the second-youngest winner in the event’s history and only the third South African to claim the honor, firmly cementing his status as a rising star in the world of golf.

But sure, a big part of Potgieter’s journey comes from the support he got at home, starting with his parents.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aldrich Potgieter’s journey in golf has been shaped from the start by his parents, Heinrich and Adele Potgieter. They spotted his love for the game early on and gave him all the support he needed to chase it. Back when they lived in Middelburg, South Africa, Aldrich was enrolled at the Louis Oosthuizen Junior Golf Academy, where his talent started to take form. At home, his dad was both a coach and a competitor.

AD

Everything changed when the family moved to Perth, Australia, when Aldrich was eight. The new setting gave him better access to golf programs, and his parents made sure he had every opportunity to grow. He joined the golf program at Kingsway Christian College and started playing full rounds with a focus on improvement. By the time he was 12, he had already reached his first milestone, finally beating his dad on the course. That moment gave him a taste of competition and confidence, and his amateur journey truly began from there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldrich Potgieter (@aldrichpotgieter) Expand Post

Heinrich and Adele stayed involved every step of the way. Adele works as a marketing lecturer at Nelson Mandela University, and the family is now based in Mossel Bay, South Africa. While Heinrich has maintained a more private profile, he’s been closely involved in Aldrich’s development, guiding him through early competitions and career decisions. Whether it was traveling for junior events or helping him navigate key choices like turning pro instead of going the college route, they were always behind him. Their role wasn’t just supportive; it was foundational to everything Aldrich has achieved so far. But it was not family support alone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Tim Clark played a part in his journey….

In 2022, Aldrich met South African PGA TOUR veteran Tim Clark during the Junior Presidents Cup. Clark was the captain of the International Team, and Aldrich had just turned 18. They had spoken before on the phone, but this was their first time meeting in person. During the tournament, Aldrich sat next to Clark on the team bus every day, eager to learn everything he could.

A few years later, in 2024, after Aldrich missed out on getting his TOUR card at Q-School, he visited Clark in Scottsdale, Arizona. Clark expected him to be disappointed, but instead, Aldrich had a great attitude and saw it as a learning experience. Clark said, “He could play on TOUR right now, but this journey will help him appreciate what it takes to get there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since then, Tim Clark has continued to support and advise Aldrich as he moves forward in his pro career.

Now, the young PGA Tour Player is yet again making headlines, this time at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Aldrich Potgieter fired a stunning 10-under 62, one of the lowest scores ever recorded at the event, vaulting him to the top of the leaderboard after Round 3. It’s been a breakout week, and with just one round to go, all eyes are on him. Can he carry this momentum into Sunday and clinch his first PGA TOUR title? If his current form is any sign, the chances are looking very strong.