Meet Amari Avery: Personal Life, Career & Other Information About Rising Golf Star Unraveled

You know that feeling when you’re watching golf and suddenly think, “Who is this kid?” Well, meet Amari Avery. She’s currently sitting pretty at 15th on the Epson Tour’s Race for the Card. At just 21, she’s got everyone talking. But here’s the thing that’ll blow your mind—this girl was swinging clubs in her living room at age four. Yeah, you read that right. While most kids were struggling with crayons, Amari was already eyeing golf greatness. Her story gets way more interesting from there.

Amari Avery’s background & college years

Born on December 30, 2004, in Riverside, California, Amari shares Tiger Woods‘s birthday. Her father, Andre, noticed her fierce determination immediately. Her mother, Maria, a Filipino, supported her every step of the way from the very beginning. The family made this work through pure dedication.

By the age of six, Amari had dominated the Junior World Championship. Her father nicknamed her “Tigress” because the similarities were uncanny. Both she and Tiger have mixed African-American and Asian heritage. Both showed the same early fire. Both shared December 30th as their special day.

Netflix came calling with “The Short Game” when Amari was still a kid. HBO followed with “State of Play: Trophy Kids.” These documentaries captured her rising talent perfectly. However, fame came with a price tag most people don’t consider. After fifth grade, Amari was homeschooled to maximize golf time. Andre left his tech job to manage her training completely. The family sacrificed everyday childhood experiences for the sake of golf excellence.

USC became Amari’s next chapter, and she excelled. Her freshman win at the Icon Invitational was just the beginning. She shot a 15-under 201, tying USC’s record for the most under-par score. Additionally, she became the first Trojan to post two rounds of 65 in a single tournament.

Her college numbers were ridiculous in the best way possible. Amari led USC with a 71.76 stroke average. She racked up 23 career rounds in the 60s, setting a new school record. Three All-American honors topped off her incredible USC resume.

The 2023 Pac-12 Championship showcased her clutch gene perfectly. Amari finished third individually while helping USC capture the team title. She stayed undefeated in NCAA match play during her final season. Her consistency and leadership made her legendary at USC.

Amari Avery’s professional career

Amari turned pro in 2024 after her stellar college run. The Epson Tour became her launching pad toward LPGA dreams. She’s already notched four top-10 finishes in just two seasons. Her current standing keeps those 2026 LPGA Tour card dreams alive.

Then came the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open moment that defined her character. Picture this: her boyfriend accidentally grabbed her golf clubs instead of his bags. He flew back to Los Angeles with her entire set. Meanwhile, Amari stood at Erin Hills without any clubs whatsoever.

Fellow USC alum Gabriela Ruffels saved the day completely. She lent Amari her complete TaylorMade set and visor. Most players would panic, but not Amari. She shot 71 in the first round with borrowed clubs. Round two saw her sitting tied for 12th while playing someone else’s equipment.

Today, Amari combines ridiculous power with innovative course management. She averages over 270 yards off the tee consistently. Her aggressive style creates birdie chances everywhere she plays. Andre now caddies for her full-time, keeping the family connection strong. With her current Race for the Card position, that 2026 LPGA Tour card looks achievable.