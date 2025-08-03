Meet Cameron Young’s Wife, Kelsey Dalition: Personal Life, Career & More About PGA Tour Pro’s Better Half

Not every PGA Tour story begins with a trophy. For Cameron Young, it starts with the quiet strength of someone by his side—his wife, Kelsey Dalition. Long before he became one of golf’s rising stars, Young was a Wake Forest standout grinding through the early stages of his career. While much of the spotlight now shines on him, Kelsey remains the steady presence walking just outside the ropes.

They tied the knot around late 2020 or early 2021, right as Young’s pro journey began. It wasn’t a flashy celebrity wedding—just an honest moment shared with close friends, including his caddie-turned-best man, Scott McKean. And while most 23-year-olds are just finding their way, Cameron was balancing marriage, a booming golf career, and fatherhood all at once.

By the time they welcomed their son Henry, the couple was still living with Cameron’s parents, a reminder that success doesn’t happen overnight. Yet that never seemed to phase them. Young has often shared how becoming a dad helped shift his focus, giving him the ability to “forget about golf a bit” and enjoy real life. Henry’s arrival added a layer of motivation—and perspective.

Cameron Young reacts after missing a putt on the 14th green during final round of Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Fans who’ve followed Young through major tournaments may have noticed Kelsey and Henry popping up at Par 3 contests, sometimes even caddying or sharing a quick on-course moment. It’s rare to see a young golfer build his legacy with his family walking beside him every step. Kelsey may avoid the limelight, but her impact is crystal clear.

And when the couple finally moved into their own place in Jupiter, Florida, it felt like a full-circle moment. From early travel struggles to a new home near other PGA elites, their story reflects the kind of authentic, relatable grind most fans never get to see on broadcast TV.

From wedding rings to PGA greens

Cameron Young’s career might be on the rise, but his relationship with Kelsey is already a championship story. As private as the couple keeps their life off social media, Kelsey’s support has been front and center where it counts—on the greens. Whether it’s Presidents Cup team photos or Masters Par 3 traditions, she’s right there with Henry, decked out in red, white, and blue, rooting for Cameron like his biggest fan.

One of their standout appearances came at the 2023 Masters Par 3 contest, where Kelsey caddied and Henry swung a few toddler-sized shots. They brought that same energy back in 2024, proving their presence isn’t just ceremonial—it’s part of Cameron’s comfort zone. These moments give fans a peek into a golfer’s life that goes beyond birdies and bogeys.

Back when they were still living with Young’s parents, the couple was navigating life as new parents in a world of missed cuts and Monday qualifiers. But once the opportunity came, they took the plunge and bought a home in Jupiter. The housing market was cutthroat, but Kelsey stood by him—another quiet win in their off-course journey.

And it’s not just emotional support. Kelsey apparently gives the nod on style choices too. Ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship, Young showed up clean-shaven for the first time in years. His reasoning? “My wife just kind of said, ‘why don’t you shave?’” he laughed. Even the smallest changes are team decisions.

As Young continues to mature on the PGA Tour, having someone like Kelsey behind the scenes—balancing family, travel, and pressure—makes all the difference. She’s not just a golf wife showing up for the camera. She’s part of the rhythm that keeps his career moving forward, from early starts to championship Sundays.