Meet Collin Morikawa’s New Caddie Joe Greiner: Personal Life, Career & More Details Revealed

While players develop a strong bond with their caddies over time, it is not necessary that their partnership on the course will be a lifelong one. And just like friends, caddies come and go. But when big-time professionals change caddies, it’s a big deal. Collin Morikawa, who parted ways with his longtime caddy, J.J. Jakovac, earlier this year after almost 6 years of partnership, which yielded him two majors, is headed in a new direction. So, who has replaced Jakovac? It’s none other than Joe Greiner, the longtime looper, who recently parted ways with Max Homa.

A glimpse into Greiner’s professional life

Wanting to become a professional himself, Greiner brings in his first-hand experience as an amateur golfer while being a professional caddie for almost 12 years now. He also played collegiate golf at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California, and even received an invitation to compete on the professional mini tour, but eventually dropped the idea. Having known Homa from when they were about six years old, they played together at the Vista Valencia Golf Club in California, where Greiner holds the course record at the club’s par-3 golf course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Morikawa and Greiner first partnered at the 2025 Truist Championship, where Morikawa finished tied for 17th but dropped to 50th at the PGA Championship the following week. The world No. 4 has had a solid season start this year with three top-10 finishes, but only time will tell how well Greiner and Morikawa will work together moving forward.

Before committing to Collin Morikawa, Greiner picked up a couple of starts for Justin Thomas, starting with the 2025 Masters, where Thomas finished tied for 36th, and then Thomas won his first title in almost three seasons at the 2025 RBC Heritage in April. But Greiner hasn’t been a stranger to Morikawa. Homa and Morikawa, who are often practice-round partners, have competed on two national teams together—the 2023 Ryder Cup and the 2024 Presidents Cup. So it’s safe to assume that Greiner already knows Morikawa’s game and has a strong familiarity with him.

The veteran looper is much more than just a bagman. He is a loving friend and an even more loving husband.

Joe Greiner is so much more than a caddie

Beyond his professional life, Greiner keeps his personal life relatively private, not being active on any of the social media platforms. However, glimpses into his bonds, such as his enduring friendship with Homa and his marriage to Mayla Greiner, are often visible to the public through other accounts. Mayla Greiner, whom he married in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii two years ago, is the owner of a kitchen garden store, Le Potager, in Arizona. With a background in psychology from California State University-Northridge, she also shows a keen interest in the hospitality industry.

While Greiner is not just a doting husband, he is also a beloved and respected figure on the Tour. Collin Morikawa probably decided to partner with him not just because of how highly he thinks of Greiner but also because he is a talented player in his own right. Yet to win a title post his 2023 ZOZO Championship win and not content with his current level of play, Morikawa implies that this new partnership could have a chance at being ‘great.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And on the other side, Max Homa is also hoping to chart a new direction with Bill Harke on his bag this season, post his split with Joe Greiner.

End of an Era: Max Homa and Caddie Joe Greiner’s Split

Joe Greiner and Max Homa have known each other since their childhood days and worked briefly together at the start of Homa’s career in 2013. Greiner caddied for Kevin Chappell in between before reuniting with Homa in 2019, which brought six wins as a result of their partnership. Greiner was on the bag for all six of Homa’s Tour victories, as well as his Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Struggling in the latter half of the 2024 season, Homa finished tied 26th at the season opener, The Sentry, and finished tied 53rd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Homa not making a cut since The Open Championship last year might have been one of the reasons for their split. But that does not mean an end to their strong friendship, which they have built over the course.

“Joe and I made memories for a lifetime and can’t be more thankful for all the hard work. We have parted ways, and it will be sad to see him go. I’ll always be grateful to have walked the fairways with one of my best friends,” Homa said in a statement.