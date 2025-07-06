Meet Doug Ghim’s Parents, Jeff & Susan Ghim: Career, Lifestyle & More About PGA Tour Pro

Jeff and Susan, Doug Ghim’s parents, were both born in South Korea. Later, they moved to the U.S. at different times before meeting each other in Chicago. The couple settled in Arlington Heights, Illinois, where Doug grew up. Jeff, a former golfer himself, built a hitting bay in their backyard from metal pipes so Doug could practice. Susan worked as a flight attendant, and the family didn’t belong to a fancy golf club, so Doug spent time at local courses, making the most of what they had.

His parents emphasized the importance of progressing gradually. Jeff didn’t let Doug play in tournaments until he was 12, thinking it was essential for him to be fully prepared. That careful and patient mindset shows in how Doug thinks about the game today.

After taking the lead at the 2025 John Deere Classic, he said, “When things are going well, you feel like you’re the most patient person in the world, and for some reason, when things aren’t going well, it’s even harder to be patient. It’s an ongoing lesson.” It’s clear those early lessons from home still guide him now.

From the beginning, the Ghim household was built on perseverance and modesty. Jeff and Susan’s immigrant journey meant that luxury and shortcuts were never part of the equation; instead, every small victory came from careful planning, sacrifice, and grit.

Doug’s early days on public golf courses, learning under his father’s watchful eye, were less about status and more about building strong fundamentals. With Susan balancing her demanding job as a flight attendant and supporting Doug’s dream, the family always found ways to celebrate progress and stay connected. Recounting his childhood days, Ghim said in an interview, “I’m sure there was financial stress. I think more than anything, he wanted to see if I actually loved the game.”

Jeff is very proud of Doug. “This is my crown,” said Jeff for his very talented son. No matter the final result, Doug continues to carry with him the work ethic, patience, and quiet strength of his parents’ values that helped him get here in the first place.

As Doug’s career moved forward, those steady values remained at the center. Moments of disappointment were met with encouragement rather than criticism, and achievements, no matter how small, were reminders of how far they had come. For Doug, the patient approach instilled by his parents is still his anchor when the pressure builds on the PGA Tour.

Doug Ghim is chasing his first win since 2018

Doug Ghim became a professional golfer in 2018 after a great college career at the University of Texas. In 2019, he earned his PGA Tour card by playing well at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Since then, he has played full-time on the PGA Tour every season and has never lost his card. Even though he hasn’t won a tournament yet, Doug has had some good results. He has finished in the top 10 four times and made the cut in many big events. In 2021, he finished 125th in the FedExCup standings, just enough to keep his spot on the Tour.

During his college years, Doug was recognized as one of the most consistent and resilient players in the NCAA, earning All-American honors and representing the United States at the prestigious Walker Cup. His amateur résumé included a runner-up finish at the 2017 U.S. Amateur, which earned him invitations to play in the 2018 Masters and U.S. Open as an amateur, highlighting his potential against the world’s best even before turning pro. Ghim’s transition to the professional ranks was watched closely by golf insiders, who noted his sharp short game, calm temperament under pressure, and ability to recover from tough rounds.

He played well in Las Vegas in 2023 and has competed strongly at big tournaments like The Players Championship. Doug came into the 2025 John Deere Classic ranked 124th in the standings. Do you think this would be the year he wins his maiden event?