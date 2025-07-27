Meet Hamilton Coleman: Lifestyle, Parents, Caddie & More About U.S. Junior Amateur 2025 Winner

He was just 15 when he claimed his first American Junior Golf Association title, a quiet yet powerful sign that a serious new talent had arrived. At the 2023 Auburn Opelika Junior All-Star, Hamilton Coleman held his nerve and displayed a level of composure rarely seen at that age.

Since then, the Augusta native has steadily built one of the most impressive resumes in U.S. junior golf. From his beginnings in Georgia to standout performances on national stages, Coleman has a way of turning quiet starts into defining moments.

In 2024, he was on the brink. A strong run at the U.S. Junior Amateur had him within touching distance of the title, but it wasn’t meant to be. No trophy, but something had clearly shifted. A few months later, at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, he showed up with something to prove. One tense playoff later, he walked away with the win and left no doubt that this kid could close. Then came 2025 again; it was the same stage but a different ending.

Coleman returned to the U.S. Junior Amateur not just to compete but to finish the job. He battled through a tight playoff, steamrolled match play, and finally walked off with the title that got away the year before. He’s also had his share of spotlight moments, including a run to the national finals of the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship at Augusta National back in 2022, not a bad warm-up for someone who seems built for big-stage golf. In April 2022, at just 14 years old, he recorded his first hole-in-one.

Not only this, he also attended the Invitational earlier this year, where he was seen sharing living quarters with Charlie Woods, a rare sight in junior golf. But how did it all start?

Early Life and Background Of Coleman

Hamilton Coleman grew up in Augusta, Georgia, not a bad place to fall in love with golf. When one of the most iconic courses in the world is in your backyard, it’s hard not to get pulled in. And sure enough, Coleman didn’t just pick up the game; he dove in early.

View this post on Instagram

He sharpened his skills at West Lake Country Club, just a few miles from Augusta National, and started standing out for more than just raw talent. It is known in Augusta for nurturing junior talent and has quickly become Coleman’s home turf. It’s the kind of course where the greens are fast, the rough punishes mistakes, and tournament Saturdays often feel like something more.

At Spencer Golf Academy in Charlotte, he began working under Coach Doug Spencer, a mentor known for producing mentally sharp, technically sound players. It was here that Coleman fine-tuned his short game, learned course management, and developed his signature on-course calm. But even with all that training and travel, one thing stayed constant, and that is his family was always right there. Whether it was a local qualifier or a national final, the Colemans showed up every single time.

The Coleman Family…

Hamilton, Hammy as the family calls him, has had a golf club in his hand since the day he could walk, and from the very beginning, he’s had a family cheering him on. His father, Chili Coleman, has played a steady and encouraging role in his development, always present as Hamilton’s journey through junior golf picked up pace. His mother, Sara Coleman, is a professional writer who’s become just as well known in golf circles for her social media posts proudly celebrating her son’s milestones.

With his family always nearby, Hamilton doesn’t play with fear. He plays with freedom, knowing that win or lose, there’s a car ride home filled with laughter, not lectures. Whether it’s a hard-fought win or a simple practice day, she makes sure every moment counts and gets shared.

Hamilton isn’t the only one in the spotlight; his family is always part of the picture. He has two siblings, Caroline and Jackson, who, along with their parents, have made it a point to be there at every event. For the Colemans, showing up isn’t something they plan; it’s just what they do. From local tournaments to national stages, the family’s presence has been a constant. While Hamilton handles the pressure on the course, he never has to look far to find familiar faces in the crowd, ready to cheer him on no matter what.

So wherever the next tee box is, college golf, pro dreams, or just the next big junior stage, Hamilton won’t be going it alone. He’s got the game, the grit, and a family that’s never missed a round. And that, more than anything, might just be his biggest edge.