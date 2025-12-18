Meet John Daly II: Girlfriend, PGA Tour Career, Parents, Net Worth & More

In December 2021, John Daly II stood over a putt at the PNC Championship with millions watching. He drained it, clinched a tournament-record 27-under, and beat Tiger Woods and his son by two strokes. The 18-year-old had announced himself as a winner.

John Patrick Daly II was born on July 23, 2003, in Clearwater, Florida. The son of two-time Major champion John Daly and his fourth wife, Sherrie Miller, he arrived in a household already fracturing under the weight of public scrutiny. His parents divorced in 2007, triggering one of the most acrimonious custody battles in sports history.

The court awarded John Daly Sr. primary custody. Miller was later held in criminal contempt for repeated failures to adhere to visitation orders. By December 2010, the father had full custody of his seven-year-old son.

What he inherited was sobering. The boy could barely read or write after missing 84 days of kindergarten. Daly Sr. homeschooled him while taking him on Tour. Daly II once recalled those early years simply: “I don’t really remember too much from back then, other than I used to heckle the Tour guys on the putting greens,” as covered in a previous report.

That unconventional childhood produced a golfer now ranked inside the top 65 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Currently a junior at the University of Arkansas — his father’s alma mater — Daly II has emerged as one of the most decorated amateur players in the country. Off the course, he has no confirmed girlfriend, with his public focus remaining squarely on golf and academics.”

His 2025 season delivered the validation. He captured the 119th Southern Amateur Championship at 10-under par, becoming the only player in the field to shoot par or better in all four rounds. Weeks later, he advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club. He won the Blessings Collegiate Invitational as the only player under par. He claimed the Columbia Spring Invitational via scorecard playoff. The SEC named him Golfer of the Week twice.

His collegiate numbers reflect the consistency: a 72.25 career scoring average, a low round of 66, and a low 54-hole total of 206. He currently sits at No. 31 in PGA Tour University standings — a top-25 finish by his senior year would guarantee Korn Ferry Tour or PGA Tour Americas membership.

John Daly II’s parents & siblings, ethnicity & nationality

John Daly II is American, of Caucasian ethnicity, and a practicing Christian. He marks his golf ball with a cross — a ritual he adopted after hearing the Casting Crowns song “Nobody” during his junior career.

His father, John Daly, won the 1991 PGA Championship and 1995 Open Championship. His mother, Sherrie Miller, has no current public relationship with her son. The de facto matriarch of the Daly household is Anna Cladakis, John Sr.’s fiancée since 2014.

Daly II has two older half-sisters: Shynah Hale Daly, born in 1992 to Bettye Fulford, and Sierra Lynn Daly, born in 1995 to Paulette Dean. Shynah works in photography and merchandising within the family business. Sierra maintains a private life away from the spotlight.

Team Daly has competed at the PNC Championship since 2016, when Daly II was just 13 years old. They have finished inside the top 10 in every appearance, including runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022. The 2021 victory remains the high-water mark — back-to-back rounds of 57 and a two-stroke win over Tiger and Charlie Woods.

What is John Daly II’s net worth — golf earnings and sponsorship

As an amateur, John Daly II earns zero prize money. The $200,000 check from the 2021 PNC Championship victory went to his father.

His income comes entirely from Name, Image, and Likeness deals. Industry analysts place his annual NIL valuation between $625,000 and $850,000, ranking him among the top five highest-earning collegiate golfers. His estimated net worth sits between $1 million and $1.5 million.

In April 2022, Hooters signed Daly II as their first-ever NIL ambassador — a natural extension of his father’s decades-long relationship with the brand. He also holds an equipment deal with TaylorMade and wears Loudmouth Golf apparel during televised events.

A professional debut is likely in 2026. For now, the 21-year-old continues building a résumé that no longer requires his father’s name as a footnote.