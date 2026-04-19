Meet Matt Fitzpatrick’s Family: Know All About His Parents, Siblings, Partner, and More

Matt Fitzpatrick has tracked every shot he’s taken since he was 14. Not just the highlights, but every single shot: the misses, the mishits, the ones that cost him and the ones that helped him win a U.S. Open. This habit didn’t come from a coach or a sports psychologist. It started at home, and it reveals more about how Fitzpatrick thinks than any strokes-gained model ever could.

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The man who won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at Brookline, came back to the same course nine years later to win the U.S. Open, and finished the 2026 Valspar Championship from three shots behind on a Sunday. That version of Fitzpatrick was shaped over decades in Sheffield by five people who are rarely mentioned in the recaps.

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Matt Fitzpatrick’s parents: The architect and the anchor

Russell Fitzpatrick is a bank manager. His approach is defined by precision, analysis, and a focus on results. He applied these same principles to his son’s golf, starting a notebook at age 14 to track every round for review and improvement. This method of data collection predated the PGA Tour’s adoption of strokes-gained metrics. Russell set the standard in the family, acting as Matt’s toughest evaluator. When Matt made 18 straight pars in the final round of the 2014 RBC Heritage as an amateur, Russell saw it as a sign of control, not just caution.

The Fitzpatrick family set their standards early. Matt finished his A-levels at Tapton School in Sheffield in 2013, the same year he won the U.S. Amateur at Brookline. He completed school before turning professional, showing a clear focus on long-term development. Russell and Susan managed all logistics, travel, and support for Matt at every stage, and remained his main advisors as he progressed.

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“My mum and dad have done everything, drove me up and down the country when I was an amateur, booked flights for me, any advice I’ve ever wanted, I’d always turn to them.”

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Imago Bildnummer: 14447518 Datum: 08.09.2013 Copyright: imago/Icon SMI

08 September 2013: Matthew Fitzpatrick gives his brother Alex a hug after closing out his match on the 16th green during the 44th Walker Cup at National Golf Links of America Southampton, NY GOLF: SEP 08 USGA – Walker Cup PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Icon20133407; Golf Walker Cup xcb x0x 2013 hoch premiumd

Image number 14447518 date 08 09 2013 Copyright imago Icon Smi 08 September 2013 Matthew Fitzpatrick Gives His Brother Alex A Hug After Closing out His Match ON The 16th Green during The 44th Walker Cup AT National Golf left of America Southampton NY Golf Sep 08 USGA Walker Cup PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxONLY Golf Walker Cup x0x 2013 vertical premiumd

Susan Fitzpatrick contributed by focusing on discipline and composure. As a former nurse, she emphasized respect, manners, and maintaining focus regardless of results. She also played golf herself at Tankersley Park in Sheffield, making her an active participant in the sport.

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In 2023, Susan played alongside Matt at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St. Andrews, competing with a knee brace after an injury. They won both the team and individual titles, the first family pair to do so in the event’s history.

Russell and Susan Fitzpatrick have played a steady, decisive role in Matt Fitzpatrick’s rise, guiding him from junior golf to his major championship win. Their involvement has been a constant factor in his development.

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That same family structure has produced another professional golfer, now competing at the highest level alongside Matt. The results speak for themselves.

Alex and Katherine Fitzpatrick: The peer and the partner

Alex Fitzpatrick followed a standard path: four years at Wake Forest, All-ACC honors, and Walker Cup appearances in 2019 and 2021. He turned professional in June 2022, bringing a full amateur record. At the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, he shot a third-round 65, matching the course record and finishing T17. Matt finished T41. On that stage, the younger brother outperformed the elder.

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In March 2026, Alex won the Hero Indian Open on the DP World Tour. The previous week, Matt won the Valspar Championship. They became the first siblings to win on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in back-to-back weeks.

Imago Credits: Instagram

The competitive dynamic between them has never been corrosive, as Matt demonstrated at the 2023 Open when he redirected his parents’ attention entirely toward Alex’s major debut, a gesture reported by a sports outlet covering the brothers’ dynamic at Hoylake.

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“This is his first, so that’s more important.”

Alex is sixth on the Road to Dubai standings and is in position to secure a full PGA Tour card for 2027.

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Katherine Fitzpatrick graduated from Penn State with degrees in finance and broadcast journalism. She built a career in corporate marketing, rising to regional marketing manager at Commvault. Her professional identity stands apart from Matt’s career.

Katherine’s grandfather, Dean Cetrulo, won a bronze medal in fencing at the 1948 London Olympics. She and Matt married in October 2024. In March 2026, they announced they were expecting their first child. Katherine has caddied for Matt at the Masters Par 3 Contest in 2023 and 2026.

What the Fitzpatricks represent, across four roles and two generations, is not a support system in the passive sense. Russell gave Fitzpatrick the tools to think on a golf course. Susan gave him the tools to hold himself together on one. Alex gives him a reason to keep raising the standard. Katherine gives him a life that does not begin and end at the 18th green. Three titles. Five people. The scorecards will always credit one name. The method behind them tells a different story.