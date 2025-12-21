Meet Padraig Harrington’s Son, Paddy Harrington: Personal Life, Career, & More Details Revealed

Playing alongside the 3x major champion Pádraig Harrington at the PNC Championship 2025 is his eldest son, Patrick Harrington, also known as Paddy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Born in 2003 to Caroline and Padraig Harrington, he has recently stepped into the spotlight as a talented young amateur golfer. Growing up in a household shaped by professional golf, Paddy was exposed to the sport from an early age. His parents, Pádraig and Caroline Harrington, got married in 1997, and he also has a younger brother, Ciarán, born in 2007.

One of the most enduring images of Pádraig’s career came during the 2007 Open Championship. It was when his son, Paddy, ran onto the 18th green to celebrate his father’s victory. Despite such moments, the Harrington family has largely stayed out of the public eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙋𝙉𝘾 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎𝙃𝙄𝙋 (@pncchampionship) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Paddy’s own golfing journey has produced memorable highlights. Just like Tiger Woods‘ son, Charlie Woods, Paddy also recorded his first-ever hole-in-one at the 2024 PNC Championship event. He did this on the par-3 eighth hole while partnering with his father.

Recent years have brought wider recognition for Patrick Harrington. While his father remains active on the senior tour, Paddy continues to compete as an amateur, with no indication of an imminent professional move.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…