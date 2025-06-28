Meet Philip Knowles’ Wife, Olivia: Personal Life, Career & More Explored

He was a three-sport athlete: golf, soccer, and baseball. Could’ve gone pro in anything, but he chose birdies over base hits. Philip Knowles isn’t your typical country club talent. Born and raised in Florida, he became a standout at the University of North Florida, where he earned multiple All-American honors. But his path to the PGA Tour was anything but easy.

No big sponsorships. No shortcuts. Just years of grinding through mini-tours, Monday qualifiers, and close calls on the Korn Ferry Tour. His breakthrough came at the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, where he played clutch golf to secure his PGA Tour card. Off the course, Knowles found a match for his grit in Olivia, the woman who didn’t just play golf, but made the boys’ team in high school. She outdrove the field and his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Philip Knowles’ wife?

Philip Knowles is married to Olivia Cecil Knowles, who has proven her game on the course in her own right. In high school, Olivia earned a spot on the boys’ golf team at Bradenton Christian School, no small feat, which speaks to her competitive edge. She went on to attend Clemson University, where she was a cheerleader from 2013 to 2017. Her dedication and drive off the course match Philip’s grit on it. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and have been teammates ever since. Olivia’s support has been key throughout Philip’s grind through mini-tours and the Korn Ferry Tour, backing him every step of the way as he chased his PGA Tour dreams. Their partnership is built on shared determination, pushing each other to stay sharp both on and off the course.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia C Knowles (@livieck) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Philip and Olivia are raising two daughters, one nearly 3 years old and a 7-month-old baby, while balancing life on tour. The whole family travels together to most of Philip’s tournaments, including events like the Texas Children’s Houston Open and the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour. Whether it’s on the practice green or walking the fairways, they’re almost always by his side, living golf as a family and making the most of every week on the road.

Career Journey of Olivia Cecil Knowles

Olivia Knowles is a registered nurse based in Jacksonville, Florida, where she balances her career in healthcare with life on the road alongside Philip. Known for her calm presence and work ethic, she’s built a career in nursing while raising two young daughters and supporting her husband through the ups and downs of professional golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alongside her nursing work, Olivia also runs a small affiliate business through Stan Store an online platform where she shares product recommendations for everything from baby essentials to family travel gear. By partnering with brands and posting affiliate links, she earns a commission when followers shop through her page. It’s a flexible side hustle that fits well with her on-the-go lifestyle, whether she’s working night shifts in labor and delivery or walking the fairways with Philip and their kids.

With Olivia and the girls by his side, Philip Knowles continues to chase his PGA Tour breakthrough—one round at a time. Now leading at the 2025 Rocket Classic, he’s once again in a position to make it count. Could this be the moment that shifts his career for good?