Meet Rory McIlroy’s Support System: Know All About His Parents Rosie & Gerry McIlroy, Caddie Harry Diamond & More

Rory McIlroy’s journey to the Grand Slam didn’t start at Augusta. It began on a putting green in Holywood, Northern Ireland, where a young boy with a plastic club and big dreams met the people who would always support him.

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Harry Diamond has been McIlroy’s caddie since 2017. For over ten years, Gerry and Rosie McIlroy worked several jobs and skipped family holidays to support Rory’s junior golf career because they believed in him. When McIlroy missed his putt on the 18th hole at Augusta last year, Diamond calmed him with just a few words. Some things can’t be taught; they have to be earned.

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