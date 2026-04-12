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Meet Rory McIlroy’s Support System: Know All About His Parents Rosie & Gerry McIlroy, Caddie Harry Diamond & More

Abhijit Raj

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Apr 12, 2026 | 6:34 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Meet Rory McIlroy’s Support System: Know All About His Parents Rosie & Gerry McIlroy, Caddie Harry Diamond & More

Abhijit Raj

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Apr 12, 2026 | 6:34 PM EDT

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Rory McIlroy’s journey to the Grand Slam didn’t start at Augusta. It began on a putting green in Holywood, Northern Ireland, where a young boy with a plastic club and big dreams met the people who would always support him.

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Harry Diamond has been McIlroy’s caddie since 2017. For over ten years, Gerry and Rosie McIlroy worked several jobs and skipped family holidays to support Rory’s junior golf career because they believed in him. When McIlroy missed his putt on the 18th hole at Augusta last year, Diamond calmed him with just a few words. Some things can’t be taught; they have to be earned.

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Abhijit Raj

1,257 Articles

Abhijit Raj is a seasoned Golf writer at EssentiallySports known for blending traditional reporting with a modern, digital-first approach to engage today’s audience. A published fiction author and creative technologist, Abhijit brings over 17 years of analytical thinking and storytelling expertise to his work, crafting compelling narratives that resonate across cultures and technologies. He contributes regularly to the flagship Essentially Golf newsletter, offering weekly insights into the evolving landscape of professional golf. In addition to his sports journalism, Abhijit is a multidisciplinary creative with achievements in AI music composition, visual storytelling using AI tools, and poetry. His work spans multiple languages and reflects a deep interest in the intersection of technology, culture, and human experience. Abhijit’s unique voice and editorial precision make him a distinctive presence in golf media, where he continues to sharpen his craft through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program.

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