Meet Sadom Kaewkanjana: Career, Lifestyle & More About the Former LIV Golf Pro

Think about the biggest career decision you’ve ever made. Now imagine walking away from $1.3 million to find inner peace. That’s exactly what Sadom Kaewkanjana did when he left his lucrative LIV Golf career behind. The Thai golfer traded designer golf clothes for monk robes and luxury hotels for monastery cells. Most people thought he’d lost his mind. Turns out, he might have found something even more valuable than money.

Sadom Kaewkanjana’s background and the LIV Golf opportunity

Sadom Kaewkanjana was born on July 6, 1998, in Thailand. His family supported his golf dreams from an early age, helping him pursue his passion despite financial challenges. Growing up, he quickly showed promise on the golf course. Additionally, he participated in local tournaments where he honed his skills and gained valuable experience.

His amateur career flourished with impressive victories. He won the 2014 Singha Thailand Junior World Championship and went on to claim multiple international titles. Furthermore, he captured the 2017 Philippine Amateur Open Championship and the 2017 Malaysian Amateur Open. These achievements established him as one of Thailand’s most promising young golfers.

Sadom turned professional in 2018 and immediately made waves on the Asian Tour. Subsequently, he became the fastest Qualifying School graduate to win on the tour. His breakthrough victory came at the 2019 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open. However, the financial reality of Asian golf presented harsh challenges for emerging players.

Typical Asian Tour events offer prize purses between $500,000-$1.1 million. Winners typically earn between $90,000 and $360,000 per victory. In contrast, PGA Tour players typically earn $140,000 to $242,000 per event, even without winning. This massive economic gap explains why LIV Golf’s astronomical payouts attracted talented players like Sadom.

LIV Golf came calling in 2022, and Sadom seized the opportunity. He joined Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC team, where the Saudi-backed league provided him with financial opportunities far exceeding those of the Asian Tour. He competed alongside teammate Phachara Khongwatmai in team matches, earning an impressive $1,312,286 across eight events. This averaged $164,036 per tournament—dramatically more than the typical earnings on the Asian Tour.

The spiritual transformation that changed everything

Unfortunately, Sadom’s LIV Golf journey proved short-lived. The league dropped him after the inaugural season, along with several other players. Consequently, he returned to the Asian Tour to rebuild his career. Many players would have felt defeated. Instead, Sadom made a decision that shocked the golf world.

In summer 2023, he chose to step away from professional golf entirely. He became an ordained Buddhist monk, following a deep-rooted Thai tradition where young men enter monasteries to honor their parents. “I was ordained because I wanted to return the greatest merit and repay my parents,” he explained. Most people thought his career was over.

The monastic experience completely transformed his approach to life and golf. He woke at 4:30 AM daily, practiced intensive meditation, and maintained complete silence for extended periods. Moreover, he was entirely cut off from the outside world. “I was cut off from the rest of the world when I was ordained, that made me feel more calm. I was able to concentrate more, which will help me improve my game of golf,” Sadom reflected.

This spiritual training introduced him to powerful Buddhist concepts that would revolutionize his mental game. Mindfulness, known as “sati” in Buddhism, teaches practitioners to maintain unwavering present-moment awareness. Meanwhile, concentrated observation develops laser-like focus under pressure. These meditation techniques transformed his entire approach to competitive golf.

When Sadom returned to professional golf, he brought newfound mental clarity with him. His swing underwent subtle changes that reflected his calmer mindset. “I have changed my swing a little bit, I was trying to find a way to get better. So now I think I have, and I can rely on it,” he noted. The meditation training significantly enhanced his decision-making and emotional control.

His perseverance paid off spectacularly in May 2025. He captured the Kolon Korea Open with a commanding performance, earning $360,000 and securing his coveted spot at The Open Championship. This victory marked his first Asian Tour win since 2022 and proved the lasting impact of his spiritual journey.

Competing at Royal Portrush, Sadom sits just one stroke off the lead after his opening round. His mental approach has undergone a complete transformation since his days at the monastery. “Forget everything outside, just live in the present,” has become his guiding mantra on the course.

The 27-year-old now has ambitious dreams ahead. “My goal is like I want to play in the Masters my whole life. I want to play one time. So to get in the world ranking into the top 50, that’s my goal,” he shared.

Sadom Kaewkanjana’s story proves that sometimes stepping away can propel you forward. His unique journey, from LIV Golf disappointment to a monastery to central championship contention, demonstrates the remarkable power of inner peace in professional sports.