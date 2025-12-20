Meet Steve Stricker’s Daughter Izzi Stricker: Boyfriend, Career, Net Worth & More

Essentials Inside The Story A look at Izzi Stricker's educational background.

Steve Stricker has emerged as one of the biggest names in the US golfing fraternity. He has a total of 12 victories on the PGA Tour so far, including the 2001 WGC-Match Play title and a couple of FedEx Cup playoff events. While Steve has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with, his daughter, Izzi, too, is looking all set to carry forward his legacy.

While she is still a young golfer, her recent success in the golfing world has made everyone sit up and take note. With curiosity about Izzi Stricker rising, here are the full details about Steve Stricker’s youngest daughter.

Who Is Izzi Stricker?

Izzi Stricker is the youngest daughter of Steve and Nicki Stricker. She was born on May 10, 2006, in Edgerton, Wisconsin. Currently, the Stricker family resides at Madison, WI. From her very childhood, she was fascinated with the sport. And thus, she picked up the golf club at a very young age. Pretty soon, she started to gain traction with her golfing skills.

Izzi got her initial education from the Waunakee High School, which was far away from Madison. Playing for her school, Izzi showed early signs of success as she went on to win a state-level accolade. However, while joining college, she wanted to stay close to her residence. And as a result, she maintained her family tradition and chose to be a badger.

Speaking about her choice, Izzi told Wisconsin.Golf back in 2022, “I sort of always knew I wanted to go to Wisconsin so I didn’t have any other schools in mind. It’s always been a dream to follow my mom and sister’s footsteps and go to Wisconsin, and I’ve always loved attending the football and basketball games as a kid. The university feels like home, and I could never imagine myself anywhere else.”

She further added, “I made the call to Coach Oehrlein, telling him I’d love to be a Badger. I was really appreciative that he committed to me really early, and I wanted to do the same.”

As time passed, Izzi became more and more comfortable with the sport. Playing as a sophomore on the University of Wisconsin’s golf team, she won the Wisconsin Women’s Amateur Championship on July 15 in a playoff at Maple Bluff Country Club.

Does Izzi Stricker Have A Boyfriend?

As of now, there is no confirmed news about whether Stricker has a boyfriend or whether she is in a relationship.

What is Izzi Stricker’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Coming from a family that has its roots in the state’s sporting scene, Steve’s daughter, too, is committed to Wisconsin. Even more so because he hails from a strong Wisconsin golf family. The family comes from an American background and shares deep ties to Wisconsin sports.

Not only Izzi Stricker’s mother, Nicki, but her aunt and uncle, too, are UW-Madison golf alumni. In addition, her grandfather, Dennis Tiziani, was the coach of UW-Madison from 1977 to 2003.

Izzi’s mother was just four when she became the letter-winner for Wisconsin. On the other hand, Izzi’s sister, Bobbi Stricker, too, hails from an athletic background as she played tennis back in her high school days. Later, Bobbi became a part of the Badgers golf team. Following her graduation, Izzi’s elder sister secured the Wisconsin Women’s Amateur Championship with her mom on the bag. And now, as it appears, Izzi, too, is following the same path.

What is Izzi Stricker’s Net Worth?

Izzi, the youngest daughter of golfing legend Steve Stricker, is currently just 19 and is a rising amateur golfer. While there is no information about her net-worth as of now, she is already creating waves and gaining the limelight with her own career achievements, which include the likes of the 2025 Wisconsin State Amateur.

Notably, Steve Stricker, career earnings exceed an amount of approximately $44 million.