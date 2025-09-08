Meet Stewart Hagestad: Personal Life, Family & More Details About USA’s Walker Cup Team Member Revealed

While most elite amateur golfers turn professional before age 25, Stewart Hagestad has done the opposite. The older he gets, the more amateur titles he wins. Moreover, he embraces the career he never wanted to leave.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At 34, Hagestad makes his fifth appearance in the Walker Cup at Cypress Point Club this weekend. Furthermore, he’s won three U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships. Additionally, he earned the Silver Cup at the 2017 Masters as a low amateur.

John Stewart Hagestad III was born on April 10, 1991, in Newport Beach, California. Standing 6’5″ tall, he represents something rare in modern golf. Specifically, he’s the career amateur who competes at elite levels. Meanwhile, he maintains his Wall Street finance career at BDT Capital Partners.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Cavalier (@linksgems) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Hagestad’s golf journey began at age four when his father, John, introduced him to Big Canyon Country Club. A pivotal moment came at age seven. He witnessed a young Tiger Woods practicing alone during twilight rounds, preparing for Stanford. This image of persistent dedication inspired him to take golf seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The family made a transformative decision when Stewart was 16 years old. They enrolled him at the International Junior Golf Academy in South Carolina. “The first year I was there, I got a lot better very quickly,” Hagestad recalled. Before that move, even par rounds were exceptional for him.

At USC, Hagestad embraced college life beyond golf. He joined the Sigma Chi fraternity and became the only golfer in the Marshall School of Business. His teammates nicknamed him “Van Wilder” due to his social involvement. However, his golf career was modest as a part-time starter.

AD

After graduating in 2013, Hagestad moved to New York City for a career in finance. Subsequently, he carved out an unprecedented path as an amateur. He won three U.S. Mid-Amateur titles and competed in four U.S. Opens. Furthermore, he represented Team USA in five consecutive Walker Cups.

His 2025 selection sparked controversy among fans. Critics argued that younger players deserved opportunities over the veterans. Nevertheless, Hagestad delivered the crucial putt to clinch the Cup for Team USA.

Currently, Hagestad works at BDT Capital Partners in Palm Beach, Florida. Despite lucrative professional opportunities, he maintains amateur status. “I just think there’s a lot more to life than just playing golf,” he explained in 2017.

Stewart Hagestad Family Athletic Legacy

The Hagestad household breeds champions across multiple sports. Brother Richard played football at USC as a safety. Meanwhile, George achieved remarkable success at Stanford’s water polo team. He earned NCAA team champion honors in 2019. Additionally, he served as team captain at The Bishop’s School.

Sister Leigh also competed collegiately in sports. This created an intensely competitive family environment. Stewart humbly describes himself as “by far the least impressive sibling of all the kids.”

His mother, Merry Anderson, instilled crucial philosophy. She taught him that “if I want anything bad enough, anything’s achievable.” His father, John, remained supportive of Stewart’s amateur choice. “He knows what’s best for him. I think he’s doing the right thing,” John stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The family’s athletic achievements demonstrate competitive excellence across different arenas. However, they maintained unified values about hard work and dedication. This environment shaped Stewart’s character and his unique decision to remain amateur.

Stewart represents a rare breed in modern golf. He competes at elite levels while maintaining a successful career outside the sport. His journey proves that meaningful achievement doesn’t require turning professional, inspiring amateur golfers worldwide who balance passion with other pursuits.