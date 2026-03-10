Meet the Commentators for The 2026 Players Championship ft. Jim Furyk and More

Every March, The Players Championship delivers drama that keeps golf fans glued to their screens. While the competitive field and golf course play key roles in that, commentators, too, are worthy of some praise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There are many moments in the history of the game where broadcasters made moments memorable. Gary Koch’s “better than most” praise of Tiger Woods’ birdie on the 17th green during the 2001 Players Championship and Verne Lundquist’s “Yes! Sir!” during Jack Nicklaus’ 1986 Masters charge are a few that come to mind. Amid the fifth major, the commentators at the 2026 Players Championship will once again be responsible for capturing tense moments and swings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2026 edition, which runs from March 12-15, 2026, at TPC Sawgrass, the event is covered by different teams. Golf Channel covers the entire event and “Live From The Players” pre/post shows. Let us know who are on the panel for this edition of the Players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golf Channel commentators for the Players Championship 2026

Terry Gannon will be the play-by-play announcer for Golf Channel. This includes extended coverage and weekend lead-ins. He will be joined by lead analyst Jim Furyk, who will step in for Kevin Kisner for a two-week trial period. Furyk is a 17-time PGA Tour winner, including the 2003 U.S. Open. He also holds the lowest PGA Tour round record of 58.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to his time with the PGA Tour, Jim Furyk brings on-course expertise. Besides that, he has gained experience through his recent Ally Challenge booth work.

Furyk previously tested broadcasting at The Players in 2004 after his wrist surgery. This time, he will give it another shot, as his stint includes two hours of lead-in coverage on the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s probably on a trial basis, see how much I like it, get a feel for it,” Furyk said. “With any new endeavor, it’s a learning process. There’s a feel and flow for how the show is done. I’m focused on doing the best job for two weeks.”

Golf Channel will also air the “Live From The Players” programs, featuring hosts such as Rich Lerner, Damon Hack, Anna Jackson, and Todd Lewis. Analysts, including Brandel Chamblee, Paul McGinley, Notah Begay III, Brad Faxon, and others like Smylie Kaufman and Johnson Wagner, will join them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Hicks, Mike Tirico, and Steve Sands will also handle a portion of the play-by-play coverage. Analysts Kevin Kisner, Brad Faxon, Gary Koch, and Curt Byrum will join them.

The team of on-course reporters features Roger Maltbie, John Wood, Smylie Kaufman, Notah Begay III, and Damon Hack for interviews. Smylie Kaufman joined Golf Channel this year after the company offered him a deal following the success of his podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a mix of experienced broadcasters and former PGA Tour golfers. Together, they will offer layered analysis throughout the tournament.