Meet the 5 Players Who Earned PGA Tour Cards

As the year draws to a close, the golf world just witnessed another high-stakes battle. The pressure cooker reached a boiling point at the windy TPC Sawgrass of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, because the PGA reduced the “Safe List” from the top 125 players to the top 100 for the 2026 season. This forced many talented veterans back to Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, where a field of 176 hopefuls competed across 72 holes for a guaranteed Tour card.

To make matters worse, the tour offered only five cards with absolutely no ties allowed. Previous years allowed anyone tied for fifth to advance, but this year, the players knew a tie meant a sudden-death playoff where one golfer would come out on top. But in the end, five men had to conquer this ruthless environment on the final round, and they did it. Now, let’s look at the warriors who proved they belong on the biggest stage in golf for the upcoming season.

A.J. Ewart

A.J. Ewart didn’t just survive the test; he dominated the entire class. Ewart played clinical golf to finish as the medalist at 14-under par, posting four consecutive rounds in the 60s, a feat no one else matched. And with that, the 26-year-old Canadian completes an unusual journey, bypassing the traditional Korn Ferry Tour ladder almost entirely. He played on the lower-level PGA Tour Americas last season and missed a promotion by inches.

But that near-miss heartbreak couldn’t shatter the former Barry University alumnus as he sealed his victory on Sunday with four clutch birdies on the 10th, 13th, 14th, and 16th holes in the back 9 of the final round.

“I came here with the goal to win a golf tournament,” Ewart said. “It wasn’t necessarily to finish in the top five or 25. It was to go and prepare to win a golf tournament.

Adam Svensson

Adam Svensson started slowly with a 70 but ignited his week with an impressive 64 on Saturday. So, the Canadian veteran only needed to remain steady, and he perfectly accomplished that with a calm 4-under 66. A massive birdie on the 16th hole finally secured his return to the promised land.

Svensson, who previously played in 159 events on the PGA Tour since 2019, carded 5 birdies and 1 bogey to finish tied for second place with Alejandro Tosti and Marcelo Rozo.

“I was nervous the whole day. My heart rate was going 90 per cent of the day,” the 31-year-old said. “I’m just so happy it’s over. I’m extremely happy. To get back after a rough year, it’s special.”

Alejandro Tosti

The Argentine star went 69-67-65-67 and finished tied with Svensson and Rozo for second at 12-under par to earn his card again. Tosti’s performance turned the tournament magical when he drained a massive eagle putt from the front of the green at the par-5 16th hole to grab the lead. That cushion allowed him to survive a bogey on the 17th without panicking.

Alejandro Tosti finished 129th in the FedExCup standings in 2024, which placed him just outside the usual safety zone for full PGA Tour status. He played on the PGA Tour in 2025, making cuts and securing several strong finishes, including top-10 results.

Marcelo Rozo

Marcelo Rozo delivered one of the most nerve-wracking finishes of the entire group, starting the front 9 of the final round with 2 bogeys and zero birdies. But on the back nine, the 36-year-old Colombian successfully carded 3 birdies, including his back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th holes, and needed a par on the treacherous 18th hole to avoid a playoff.

With hands shaking, Rozo drained the par putt to post 12-under and secure his job. Despite playing 255 Tour-sanctioned events across the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamérica, Rozo had never held full PGA Tour status until this moment.

Dylan Wu

And Dylan Wu delivered the most dramatic moment of the entire week to snatch the final card. He started the day outside the top five and needed a miracle to advance. The 29-year-old delivered that miracle with a 30-foot eagle putt on the 16th hole. That heroic shot moved him to 11-under par and forced a sudden-death playoff against Ben Silverman on the 18th. Wu then drained a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to win in walk-off style. After competing in more than 100 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, Wu screamed with relief. He is finally back on the PGA TOUR!