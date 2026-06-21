Meijer LPGA Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

Hosted on the 72-par course at Blythefield Country Club, the Meijer LPGA Classic has strengthened its position on the LPGA calendar. With its inaugural event in 2014, the Meijer LPGA Classic will hold its 12th edition in 2026. Last year, Carlota Ciganda made a birdie on the 17th and 18th holes in the final round to win, earning her a $450,000 paycheck from the total purse of $3 million. But the 2026 edition arrives with even more attention and an increased purse.

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Meijer LPGA Classic 2026 prize money breakdown

Growing investment is a defining theme of the LPGA Tour 2026 season. The Meijer LPGA Classic reflects that momentum, with the purse increased from $3 million to $3.25 million. Of this, the winner takes home $487,500, the runner-up gets $306,559, and the 3rd-place finish earns $222,385.

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Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the Meijer LPGA Classic 2026:

Position Earnings 1 $487,500 2 $306,559 3 $222,385 4 $172,033 5 $138,467 6 $113,291 7 $94,829 8 $83,081 9 $74,689 10 $67,975 11 $62,939 12 $58,741 13 $55,049 14 $51,694 15 $48,672 16 $45,987 17 $43,639 18 $41,624 19 $39,945 20 $38,603 21 $37,262 22 $35,917 23 $34,576 24 $33,232 25 $32,058 26 $30,884 27 $29,707 28 $28,531 29 $27,358 30 $26,351 31 $25,343 32 $24,336 33 $23,329 34 $22,321 35 $21,483 36 $20,644 37 $19,806 38 $18,965 39 $18,126 40 $17,455 41 $16,785 42 $16,114 43 $15,440 44 $14,770 45 $14,267 46 $13,761 47 $13,258 48 $12,755 49 $12,252 50 $11,748 51 $11,414 52 $11,078 53 $10,740 54 $10,407 55 $10,069 56 $9,733 57 $9,399 58 $9,063 59 $8,729 60 $8,392 61 $8,225 62 $8,054 63 $7,889 64 $7,722 65 $7,551

Besides the financial rewards, the winner will also earn 500 Race to CME Globe points. These points add to the season-long race, and the top 60 after The ANNIKA in November 2026 will be eligible to play the CME Group Tour Championship. The season finale has a $11 million prize pool, and the winner takes home $4 million.

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Another reason for professionals to give it their all and win the Meijer LPGA Classic 2026 is the Rolex Rankings points. While the exact distribution isn’t available, all golfers who make the cut are entitled to these points. As a golfer climbs the world rankings, their popularity increases, which opens opportunities for more sponsorships and endorsement deals, which in turn bring more financial rewards.

Additionally, the winner gets LPGA Tour status for two years.

Field overview of the Meijer LPGA Classic 2026

One of the biggest headliners for the event is Jeeno Thitikul, but she didn’t make the cut. The former World No. 1, who lost her position to Nelly Korda this season, carded rounds of 74-70 to finish at par midway. But the cutline was 1-under.

“I love Meijer. I love being here on this golf course because like I play really well in my rookie year,” she said ahead of the event.

During her rookie year in 2022, Thitikul finished T5 at the Miejer LPGA Classic. She scored 68-69-67-68 in her four rounds for a final score of 16-under 272.

Another key player in the field is the defending champion, Carlota Ciganda. It was her first title on the LPGA Tour after an eight-and-a-half-year hiatus since her Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational 2016 win. After the victory, she revealed that she had been confident earlier, but as the years passed and she got older, she started to doubt herself. This year, she has scored 72-69-70 in her first three rounds for 5-under 211.

Other professionals to follow at the Meijer LPGA Classic 2026 include Hannah Green, Lottie Woad, and Minjee Lee. Cassie Porter is leading the scoreboard with 12-under par through six holes in her third round. Following her closely are Wei-Ling Hsu, Lottie Woad, and Jing Yan at 11-under par. Hsu is through nine holes, while Woad and Yan are through five holes in their third round.

While the financial rewards remain the headline attraction, there’s much more to grab at the Meijer LPGA Classic 2026. The combined incentives make this one of the most rewarding stops on the LPGA schedule.