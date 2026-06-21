Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeGolf

Meijer LPGA Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

google_perference

Add us on Google

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 20, 2026 | 8:15 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Meijer LPGA Classic 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

google_perference

Add us on Google

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 20, 2026 | 8:15 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Hosted on the 72-par course at Blythefield Country Club, the Meijer LPGA Classic has strengthened its position on the LPGA calendar. With its inaugural event in 2014, the Meijer LPGA Classic will hold its 12th edition in 2026. Last year, Carlota Ciganda made a birdie on the 17th and 18th holes in the final round to win, earning her a $450,000 paycheck from the total purse of $3 million. But the 2026 edition arrives with even more attention and an increased purse.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meijer LPGA Classic 2026 prize money breakdown

Growing investment is a defining theme of the LPGA Tour 2026 season. The Meijer LPGA Classic reflects that momentum, with the purse increased from $3 million to $3.25 million. Of this, the winner takes home $487,500, the runner-up gets $306,559, and the 3rd-place finish earns $222,385.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the Meijer LPGA Classic 2026:

PositionEarnings
1$487,500
2$306,559
3$222,385
4$172,033
5$138,467
6$113,291
7$94,829
8$83,081
9$74,689
10$67,975
11$62,939
12$58,741
13$55,049
14$51,694
15$48,672
16$45,987
17$43,639
18$41,624
19$39,945
20$38,603
21$37,262
22$35,917
23$34,576
24$33,232
25$32,058
26$30,884
27$29,707
28$28,531
29$27,358
30$26,351
31$25,343
32$24,336
33$23,329
34$22,321
35$21,483
36$20,644
37$19,806
38$18,965
39$18,126
40$17,455
41$16,785
42$16,114
43$15,440
44$14,770
45$14,267
46$13,761
47$13,258
48$12,755
49$12,252
50$11,748
51$11,414
52$11,078
53$10,740
54$10,407
55$10,069
56$9,733
57$9,399
58$9,063
59$8,729
60$8,392
61$8,225
62$8,054
63$7,889
64$7,722
65$7,551

Besides the financial rewards, the winner will also earn 500 Race to CME Globe points. These points add to the season-long race, and the top 60 after The ANNIKA in November 2026 will be eligible to play the CME Group Tour Championship. The season finale has a $11 million prize pool, and the winner takes home $4 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another reason for professionals to give it their all and win the Meijer LPGA Classic 2026 is the Rolex Rankings points. While the exact distribution isn’t available, all golfers who make the cut are entitled to these points. As a golfer climbs the world rankings, their popularity increases, which opens opportunities for more sponsorships and endorsement deals, which in turn bring more financial rewards.

Additionally, the winner gets LPGA Tour status for two years.

Field overview of the Meijer LPGA Classic 2026

One of the biggest headliners for the event is Jeeno Thitikul, but she didn’t make the cut. The former World No. 1, who lost her position to Nelly Korda this season, carded rounds of 74-70 to finish at par midway. But the cutline was 1-under.

“I love Meijer. I love being here on this golf course because like I play really well in my rookie year,” she said ahead of the event.

During her rookie year in 2022, Thitikul finished T5 at the Miejer LPGA Classic. She scored 68-69-67-68 in her four rounds for a final score of 16-under 272.

Another key player in the field is the defending champion, Carlota Ciganda. It was her first title on the LPGA Tour after an eight-and-a-half-year hiatus since her Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational 2016 win. After the victory, she revealed that she had been confident earlier, but as the years passed and she got older, she started to doubt herself. This year, she has scored 72-69-70 in her first three rounds for 5-under 211.

Other professionals to follow at the Meijer LPGA Classic 2026 include Hannah Green, Lottie Woad, and Minjee Lee. Cassie Porter is leading the scoreboard with 12-under par through six holes in her third round. Following her closely are Wei-Ling Hsu, Lottie Woad, and Jing Yan at 11-under par. Hsu is through nine holes, while Woad and Yan are through five holes in their third round.

While the financial rewards remain the headline attraction, there’s much more to grab at the Meijer LPGA Classic 2026. The combined incentives make this one of the most rewarding stops on the LPGA schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

834 Articles

Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Riya Singhal

ADVERTISEMENT