‘Mentor’ Phil Mickelson Didn’t Need to Do Much to Persuade LIV Golf Pro Into Quitting PGA Tour

Few figures in golf have been influential enough to reshape the game truly—but Phil Mickelson is one of them. Once known for his bold play and likable charm, the six-time major winner is now the outspoken and polarizing heart of LIV Golf. While some players joined LIV for financial gain, others were drawn by deeper reasons—such as loyalty, friendship, and a shared belief.

One of them was PGA Tour veteran Brendan Steele. A three-time PGA Tour winner, he joined LIV Golf in 2023. But his decision wasn’t purely financial. In a recent interview on the Phil Mickelson and the HyFlyers channel, Steele revealed what really drove him to make the leap. It wasn’t contracts or pressure—it was mentorship.

What followed was a wholesome throwback to one of his mentors, underscoring just how much of a lasting impact certain names have on our lives. The interview marked a rare moment of reflection and quiet amid golf’s atmosphere of electric heat and fiery battles.

For Brendan Steele, the decision to leave the PGA Tour wasn’t just about chasing a paycheck—it was about following the people who mattered most. The veteran was 42 when he made the leap, after establishing a name on the PGA Tour. This expanded his striking resume, adding newer horizons and competitions in line. Mickelson’s influence in this decision is undeniable. “You know, Phil’s always been my mentor,” Steele shared in a rare moment of candor. “I met him my first year on tour, and he really took me under his wing—and that was really special and really cool.”

When Mickelson jumped ship to LIV Golf, Steele saw a possible path forward—but it wasn’t immediate. “I had talked to him about it right after that and was hoping there would be a place for me,” he recalled. “But didn’t hear from him for a while.” During that lull, it was another key figure who nudged the process forward—Cameron Smith. “I ended up playing with him and Cameron after Cameron was already on the team,” Steele explained. “Cam kind of asked me, ‘Hey, would you ever come over?’ And I was like, well, if I did, it would obviously be because of you guys. I want to come play with you guys. You’re two of my best friends.”

However, it was that final nudge from Mickelson that truly moved the needle. Mickelson has always been a steady influence and a figure to learn from for Steele. Without a doubt, when Mickelson finally ended the communication drought, Steele made his shift to LIV. “When I heard from Phil, it was like, yeah, this is the right thing for me.”

That moment didn’t just seal a decision—it set the stage for a transformation that would quietly unfold in Mickelson’s backyard months later.

Mickelson’s backyard boot camp sparked Brendan Steele’s late-career revival

Steele’s move to LIV wasn’t just a change in scenery—it came with a change in mindset. After joining the HyFlyers, he spent the offseason working closely with Mickelson at his backyard practice facility. They hit wedges. They talked strategy. But more importantly, they worked on how Steele approached the game mentally. “He’s like, that’s great. Let’s reframe it,” Steele said on that important mindset shift that finally got him the win. “Let’s make it: ‘When I play freely, I can play freely, I will play freely.”

That quiet work paid off months later in Australia. Steele stormed to a win at LIV Golf Adelaide 2023—his first victory since 2016. The breakthrough wasn’t just about form. It was the result of hours spent tuning every part of his game, with Mickelson guiding the way. “Fortunately, all the work that I’ve put in over the offseason with Phil in his backyard and all the help that he’s given me, it really paid off with that shot specifically,” Steele added.

The shot in question? The 18th hole, as Steele stood one shot ahead with the win in reach. He needed to clear a ridge on the green—but not run it into the back bunker. Steele looked ahead in confidence with his wedge, as he two-putted for the win. And that’s when the historic moment came. The 42-year-old proved he was not just catching up, he was leaping ahead, clearing his way to the top.

Brendan Steele is still actively playing in LIV Golf, with his most recent tournament at LIV Golf UK, where he finished T25. Away from the greens, Steele lives with a loving wife and a close-knit family, keeping him grounded.