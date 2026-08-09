Michael Block Suffers Shock DQ After 2-Stroke Penalty at $1.15M PGA Seniors Event

Michael Block built his fame on a fairy tale finish, a hole-in-one at Oak Hill, and a walk down the 18th with Rory McIlroy. On Sunday in Aberdeen, the story took a different turn. This time he walked off the course entirely, leaving his playing partners and the leaderboard behind after just 12 holes. The club pro who once became golf’s most unlikely folk hero is now the sport’s most unlikely disqualification from the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

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At Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland, Block was playing on a sponsor’s invite. He showed up late for his final-round tee time and got docked two shots before he’d even swung a club. From there he shot 43 on the front nine, seven over par, bogeyed the 12th, and walked in. He didn’t say anything to his group. No explanation. The leaderboard lists him as DQ.

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This wasn’t a one-round collapse. Block squeaked inside the cut line with rounds of 76 and 73, then dropped off with a 78 on Saturday. Golf journalist, Ryan French of MondayQInfo first broke the news of Block’s DQ story on X.

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He said locker room sources had described Block as fed up with the course for most of the week. So the two-shot penalty Sunday morning wasn’t really where the frustration started; it had been building for days already.

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Block got hit with a penalty before he’d even hit a shot, watched his front nine fall apart into a 43, and had been chafing against the course setup all week. It adds up to a guy who was probably done, mentally, well before he walked off the 12th green. The rulebook doesn’t care about any of that, though. Leave the course without finishing, without telling your marker or your playing partners, and you’re disqualified. There’s no exception for frustration.

This wasn’t a one-round collapse. Block squeaked inside the cut line with rounds of 76 and 73, then dropped off with a 78 on Saturday.

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The tournament itself moved on without him. South Africa’s Darren Fichardt closed out a five-stroke victory at 12-under par, with Sweden’s Mikael Lundberg finishing runner-up. The event carries a total prize fund of $1,150,000 (€1,000,000), and Fichardt’s win puts him at the top of that purse. Former European Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson took third, and 2005 U.S. Open champion Michael Campbell rounded out the top 10. None of that will make headlines this week; Block’s exit will.

Three years ago was a different story. Nobody outside Southern California knew Block’s name until he made the cut at the 2023 PGA Championship. He ended up paired with McIlroy on Sunday, aced the par-3 15th, and left that week as one of golf’s most talked-about underdogs. People haven’t forgotten. That’s why he got the sponsor’s exemption into his PGA Tour Champions debut this year in the first place, an event where he opened with a 66 and, for a stretch, looked like a real contender.

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So what happens now? Tournament organizers don’t forget a walk-off, especially one that comes right after a penalty and a week of obvious frustration. Block has no tour card to fall back on. His path into these events depends on people wanting him there, nothing more formal than that. Whatever goodwill built up his reputation, Sunday’s exit in Aberdeen cost a chunk of it.