Michael Block’s 36-Hole Record at $2.2 Million PGA Tour Event Leaves Golf World Impressed

At 50, Michael Block has never won on the PGA Tour Champions. Sunday at Warwick Hills, he has 18 holes to change that — and a 36-hole record to prove he belongs. Block got the fans pumped after his bogey-free 65 on Saturday at the $2.2M Ally Challenge. He currently leads the leaderboard, with Steven Alker and Padraig Harrington close behind. The PGA Tour Champions’ own account confirmed the feat on X.

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“There’s a new 36-hole scoring record @AllyChallenge…. and it belongs to Michael Block.”

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The Golf Channel broadcast also captured the moment live as Block signed for his card on Saturday. “What an up-and-down for Michael Block from the greenside bunker at 18, and he shoots 65. All day long, he was being swept along with the energy of the crowd here at Warwick Hills. And they will be deciding on his side on Sunday tomorrow.”

Block opened with a 66 on Friday. Despite a bogey, five birdies and an eagle helped him finish opening day strong with a six-under 66. On Saturday, he shot a bogey-free 65, building his lead with an eagle on the par-5 first and birdies on holes 5, 7, 9, 13, and 16.

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Block sits 13-under through 36 holes, two shots clear. That score matches his 54-hole total at Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in June, when he finished 9th. He had stood 16 under through 54 holes at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open before he posted a triple bogey on the final hole, dropping him to ninth place. This time he reached the score with a full round yet to play on Saturday.

As fans cheered him, he pointed to the grandstands and pumped his arm, egging the crowd to get louder, and they answered every time. One moment came when Block drained a birdie putt on the ninth hole, drawing roars from the crowd.

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Speaking to the press after the round, Block credited his son for keeping him steady throughout the day.

“Great round, consistent round. My son Ethan, who’s on the bag, is the level-headed human out of my family. He’s a godsend that he’s on my bag because I’m the least level-headed human being in the world. Glad to have Ethan on the bag. He got me through it.”

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Block noted that a win would secure his place in the Sanford International and boost his Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Block has never won on PGA Tour Champions. A victory Sunday would be historic.

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Reactions match the scene at Warwick Hills

“What a performance. Michael Block is definitely making this tournament exciting to watch,” one fan wrote. Block earned his spot via sponsor exemption and now holds the 36-hole scoring record at this event.

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“Blockie is on fire,” wrote TWLEGION on X. It’s not a new switch. Block won Southern California PGA of the Year honors ten times in 11 years before this leaderboard ever had his name at the top.

“Oh, jeez,” added golf journalist James Corrigan, who has covered the sport’s biggest names for years. An unprompted reaction from him was a clear sign of Block’s performance.

Joseph LaMagna commended his game. “If you think you’re beating Michael Block tomorrow, think again.” Whoever takes that bet has to chase down a fresh scoring record with a full round left to defeat it.