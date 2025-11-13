Michael Kim Opens Up About One Thing PGA Tour Lacks That Pushes Him to Play of Different League

Many golfers play on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The top performers on the DP World Tour at the end of the season-long Race to Dubai get a full exemption on the PGA Tour. Similarly, the DP World Tour also lets some PGA Tour members play in its events. These members playing on both tours are signs of the strength of the relationship between them through the existing Strategic Alliance. These golfers have some aspects they love about each tour, and for Michael Kim, it is the experience of playing in different countries that gives the DP World Tour an edge over the PGA Tour.

Michael Kim is currently ranked 38th on the Race to Dubai rankings. This makes him eligible to play in the final DP World Tour Championship. Since Kim plays on both tours regularly, the media asked Kim what he will tell his mates from the PGA Tour about one thing that’s wonderful about the DP World Tour. “That we get to go to fantastic different countries. The PGA TOUR mostly sticks inside the United States, which is great, but coming to places like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, France, and even India, I went to for the DP. I personally really enjoy traveling. The competition is still great, and I thoroughly enjoy my time here,” Micaheal Kim said.

Kim has been a regular on both tours. He participated in 27 events on the PGA Tour in 2025. Of these, he made the cut in 22 and withdrew from one. And on the DP World Tour, the American golfer played in 5 events. These events were the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship, the FedEx Open de France, the DP World India Championship, and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

To participate in these events, Kim traveled to five different countries. He has been to Scotland, England, France, India, and now the United Arab Emirates. “I enjoy traveling a lot. I love going to international and new places and playing in places that I’ve never been to. I’ve never been to India before,” Michael Kim said about playing in India before the DP World India Championship.

In fact, he was facing visa issues to get out of Japan, where he played before the event at the Delhi Golf Club. He landed just a few hours before the tee time. To add humor to the situation, Kim wrote an X post saying, “Anyone know what golf course I’m playing tomorrow? 😂 Trying to look at some pictures.”

It’s not just 2025; Kim did the same in 2024 as well. Last year, his schedule included 30 events and 40,000 miles of travel. His longest was a 3,786-mile trip from Dallas to Hawaii for the Sony Open 2024. When a fan asked what he does when traveling, Kim replied, “Generally, sleep as soon as we take off and watch YouTube videos (non golf),” the 2025 Open de France winner wrote.

Michael Kim’s growing comfort level in the DP World Tour events hints at a shift in his career focus.

Michael Kim’s growing comfort on the global stage

From being primarily a PGA Tour member, Kim is actively playing on the DP World Tour during the off-season. He has had an impressive season that has gotten him entry to both the DP World Tour Play-Off events. His first event on the tour in 2025 was the Genesis Scottish Open. He fired rounds of 69-67-70-70 to finish at T34. His most impressive performance on the tour was at the French Open. He finished 16 under par to win his maiden DP World Tour title. Kim edged past Brooks Koepka, Jeong-woon Ko, and Elvis Smylie to win the event.

Since then, he has had good performances on the DP World India Championship and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Competing among elite golfers like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, he finished T9 in India and T32 at Yas Links. Currently, he is at the DP World Tour Championship. After Round 1, Michael Kim is leading at the final event with 8 under par, 64.

Michael Kim’s growing success across continents shows how his game and mindset are expanding beyond familiar territory. His appreciation for global competition reflects a golfer who’s not just chasing wins, but new experiences that shape his career.