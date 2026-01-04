Michael Kim Opens Up About Struggles That Almost Made Him Quit PGA Tour

Essentials Inside The Story The possibility of facing a return to the Q-School left Kim in a precarious position as he contemplated quitting.

Kim did everything that he could to turn his fortunes around. He changed equipment, caddies, coaches. But to no avail.

Kim's persistence finally paid off as he emerged victorious at the FedEx Open de France.

There comes a time in every athlete’s life when they are being thrown curveballs. Nothing seems to work for them, and self-doubt creeps in. This was exactly the case with the American professional golfer Michael Kim. Kim once went through a nightmarish phase as he failed to make the cut on 19 out of 20 attempts! While discussing the same with George Harper Jr., the 32-year-old detailed how the failure broke him and almost led him to quit the PGA Tour.

Recalling the dark phase of his career that lasted from 2019 to 2022, Kim pointed out that after competing for five years on the PGA, the tour guarantees a year on the Korn Ferry Tour. Unfortunately, courtesy of his poor run, all he had left was that solitary year on the Korn Ferry Tour. And that’s when things in his mind became cloudy.

“I remember thinking like if this year doesn’t work out then I have nothing to stand on. I have to go back to Q school. And that’s when you think like man do I really want to go through Q school or if not Q school mini tour, doing it again. Do I even play golf at that point? Like how long am I going to even try to try this? You know, if you don’t make cuts, you’re not making any money,” said Kim.

Notably, Kim had tried almost everything at his disposal to turn things around. “I was throwing stuff against the wall. None of them were sticking. I changed coaches. I changed every I changed equipment. I changed caddies. I changed everything that I could really think of,” explained Kim. Unfortunately, nothing seemed to be working for him. This further drained the self-belief he needed to keep trying and prove to the world that he was not washed up yet.

Notably, playing in the Century Tournament of Champions, Kim finished last in the 30-man field event. However, despite all the losses piling, Kim somehow had the courage to push through. And thankfully for him, things changed in 2025.

Michael Kim’s maiden DP World Tour triumph caps dream season in France

Last year, in September, Michael Kim secured a triumph at the FedEx Open de France. What made the win extremely special was the fact that it was his maiden DP World Tour title win. He sank a crucial 16-foot par putt on the final hole to win the tournament by one stroke.

Immediately after emerging victorious, Kim stated, “It feels amazing. I haven’t won a tournament since 2018 at the John Deere Classic and I really wanted to put on a good showing here this week. And I’m just so happy and grateful that I was able to come out with the victory. I’ve had a really good year on the PGA TOUR this year. This feels like the perfect cherry on top and I hope to continue this throughout my career.”

Kim delivered when it mattered most. After making birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to move into the solo lead, he pulled off a brilliant bunker shot on the 18th to save an unexpected par. Although the French fans missed cheering for their home favorite Jeong Weon Ko, the magnificent feat that Kim managed to pull off in his last hole left them in awe. Now, the 32-year-will be looking to carry the momentum into the upcoming season and win a few more titles.