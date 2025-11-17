Michael Kim Reminds Jon Rahm About Brutal Reality of His Career Amid Golf Break

Jon Rahm was 3rd on the OWGR rankings when he joined LIV Golf. He got the biggest contract, reportedly around $500 million, for that. While he became the individual LIV Golf champion for the second year in a row, his ranking on the OWGR has been constantly declining. And he is not the only one; many LIV golfers are sinking in the OWGR standings.

The discussion about OWGR points for LIV golfers is one of the biggest debates in the golf world today. Now, an unfiltered moment online has added a new twist to this discussion. After the DP World Tour Championship, Michael Kim took to X to have a Q&A session with fans. One of the fans asked about the “Most underrated golfer outside the top 50.” To this, Kim replied, “Jon Rahm LoL.”

Michael Kim had this Q&A session with fans as he “sort of” ended his season with the DP World Tour Championship. It is the final event on the DP World Tour. The season-long Race to Dubai came to an end as Rory McIlroy won his 7th Order of Merit title. Kim carded rounds of 64-76-71-69 to finish with 8 under 280. He finished T24 in the event where Matt Fitzpatrick won by defeating McIlroy in the playoff.

Kim’s response was a hilarious dig at Jon Rahm’s world ranking. Rahm is certainly one of the most talented golfers out there. He played in four major tournaments and three DP World Tour events this season. And he was impressive in all of them. The only poor performance he had was at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished T87. Besides that, he concluded with a T13 at the BMW PGA Championship and a T9 at the Spanish Open.

Jon Rahm finished T14, T8, T7, and T34 at the Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and the Open Championship, respectively. Additionally, he won the LIV Golf Championship. However, since his LIV games didn’t give him OWGR points, he fell significantly. He was the World No. 1 at one point and was 3rd when he joined LIV, but now, he is 74th on the list.

Rahm was 1,545 when he started his career. From there, he climbed to becoming the World No. 1 in 2020 after winning The Memorial. Then, he went down to 2nd before reclaiming his top position after the 2020 PGA Championship. Then came 2021, when he maintained his first position for several consecutive weeks. Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf at the end of 2023, and since then, his position has been dropping.

From the World No. 3 when he joined, Rahm moved down to the 14th position at the end of 2024. And in 2025, his rank is dropping further with every passing week. He played in the Hero Dubai Classic, ranked 31st on the OWGR, and dropped to 34th after the event. The last event on the DP World Tour Rahm played was the Spanish Open. After the event, he moved from 73 to 71. However, he is on leave now, and with every passing week, other golfers are surpassing him.

Moreover, his refusal to pay the DP World Tour fines raises concerns about his career with the tour. That’s the reason why it was easy for Michael Kim to say that Rahm is the most underrated golfer outside the top 50 in the world rankings. The good news for Jon Rahm, though, is that LIV Golf has reapplied to regain OWGR-eligible tour status. The league also made significant moves to increase its chances of becoming eligible.

LIV Golf moves to get eligible tour status from the OWGR

LIV Golf has applied for Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) eligibility initially in October 2023. The OWGR denied the first application primarily because LIV Golf’s format didn’t meet standards. Peter Dawson, who was the OWGR chairman when the decision was made, said he felt sorry for LIV golfers because they were skilled but denied OWGR points. However, he never regretted the decision to reject the application. The OWGR noted that LIV’s format is not compatible with ensuring equal ranking for golfers.

Now, LIV reapplied for the eligible status. And this time, the new CEO, Scott O’Neil, has taken steps in line with the reasons for denial during the first attempt. LIV has moved from its standard 54-hole format to a 72-hole format. Many LIV golfers, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Dustin Johnson, responded positively to the move. Besides that, LIV also opened itself to more golfers worldwide. Instead of taking only one golfer, LIV gave two spots each to the Asian swing and its promotional event this year.

If LIV Golf becomes eligible, it would mean LIV golfers start earning points for playing the league’s events. This would enable skilled golfers like Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau, and many others on LIV’s roster to regain their OWGR rankings based on their skill level.