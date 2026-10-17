Michael Phelps, Rafael Nadal, and More Celebrate the Arrival of Jon Rahm’s New Family Member

Jon Rahm has admitted he cherishes playing in front of Spanish fans. This year, though, he decided not to play the Spanish Open, and for a very good reason. He was stepping away from professional golf for some time to help his wife, Kelley Cahill, with her fourth pregnancy. She was due in October, and the time has finally arrived, as the couple’s Instagram announcement attracted congratulatory messages from Michael Phelps, Rafael Nadal, LeBron James, and several others.

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Jon Rahm and his wife have welcomed their fourth child, daughter Begoña Cahill Rahm.

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“Feeling incredibly grateful and blessed to have welcomed another little girl into our family this week, Begoña Cahill Rahm. Momma and baby are doing great, and we’re soaking up every moment as a family of six ❤️,” the Spanish professional wrote in an Instagram post’s caption.

The post featured an image of the duo holding their newborn. This announcement comes after Rahm withdrew from the Spanish Open earlier this month to be with his family ahead of the birth.

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The 31-year-old explained his decision in a social media statement, writing, “With our fourth child due any day, I’ve made the difficult decision to miss this year’s Spanish Open to be home with my family.”

He confirmed his withdrawal on October 6, adding that he plans to follow the competition from home.

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Begoña’s birth also marks another chapter in Rahm and Kelley’s growing family. The couple, who married in December 2019, are now parents to sons Kepa and Eneko, daughter Alaia, and their newest arrival. Their first child, Kepa, was born in April 2021, followed by Eneko in August 2022, and Alaia in September 2024.

Fatherhood has remained a recurring theme in Rahm’s comments about his life beyond golf. In a March 2026 interview with The Straits Times, he explained that his priorities extend well beyond his achievements on the course.

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“I am much more interested in being respected as a husband by my wife, as a dad by my kids and as a son by my family, than for whatever I do on the golf course,” Rahm said.

The golfer’s latest announcement reflects that perspective. It arrives after he openly discussed the impending birth and adjusted his competitive schedule to spend time with his family. While questions about his professional future have also drawn attention, Begoña’s arrival has given Jon Rahm and Kelley a happier personal milestone.

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Many elites from the sports world joined them in this happy moment.

Michael Phelps, Rafael Nadal and LeBron James lead the congratulations

Rahm’s announcement attracted congratulatory messages from athletes across several sports. This includes swimming legend Michael Phelps, tennis great Rafael Nadal, and NBA superstar LeBron James. Fellow golfers Tony Finau, Kevin Na, and Eugenio Chacarra also sent messages.

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Phelps wrote, “Congrats to you and Kelly my guy!”

The message carries a personal connection between the two athletes. Rahm previously revealed that Phelps reached out after the birth of his first son, Kepa, in 2021. The swimmer understood the emotional challenge of leaving a newborn to resume elite competition, having experienced a similar situation during his own career.

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“He knows how hard it is to be there and then right after that, gone, I have to go train, and not see him. He did help me out with that,” Rahm said of Phelps in 2021.

The two-time major champion has since described Phelps as a very good friend. Phelps and his wife, Nicole, also welcomed their fourth son in January 2024. This makes Rahm’s announcement of a family of six particularly relatable to the Olympic champion.

Nadal offered a brief message in Spanish, writing, “¡Enhorabuena! ❤️” The phrase translates to “Congratulations!”

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The tennis star has acknowledged Rahm’s achievements before. Following the golfer’s victory at the 2023 Masters, Nadal sent him a congratulatory voice message that Jon Rahm later discussed publicly. The latest response shifts the focus from a major championship triumph to an important moment in Rahm’s personal life.

LeBron James was similarly enthusiastic, commenting, “CONGRATULATIONS BROTHER!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾”

The former Los Angeles Lakers star had previously reacted to Rahm’s Instagram post celebrating his LIV Golf Hong Kong victory in March 2026. Rahm has also explained that the two share a mutual friend and had discussed arranging a golf outing when the Lakers visited Arizona.

James has been significantly involved in golf recently. He started playing and uploading videos on social media in 2025. Since then, he has sent social media messages to many elites, including the World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

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Fellow golfers also joined the celebration. Finau commented, “So precious!! Congrats Rahms! ❤️,” while Kevin Na wrote, “Congrats Rahmbo!”

These responses fit golfers who often include family in their career celebrations.

After defeating Jon Rahm at the 2023 Mexico Open, Finau celebrated his sixth PGA Tour title with his wife and children. He later spent part of the evening caddying for two of his sons at a nearby par-three course.

Na has also balanced family milestones with a demanding tournament schedule. He withdrew from the 2022 Players Championship ahead of the birth of his third child and had previously missed the 2019 BMW Championship for the arrival of his son Leo.

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Eugenio Chacarra rounded out the reactions with an emoji-filled message. “😍😍congrats!!” he wrote. The Spanish golfer had finished tied for second at the Spanish Open the previous weekend.

Together, the messages offered congratulations from athletes across sports. For Jon Rahm, the occasion also reinforces his priority as a husband and father.