Michael Thorbjornsen 2026 Net Worth: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

At two, Michael Thorbjornsen picked up a golf club. He took home a national title at sixteen. At twenty, he nearly beat PGA Tour professionals at their tournament as an unpaid amateur. By twenty-two, he was the top-ranked college golfer in the country. Every step of that journey has had a price attached to it, and in 2026, that number is only growing.

Michael Thorbjornsen’s net worth 2026

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Michael Thorbjornsen is expected to be worth about $5 million in 2026. This figure shows that he is slowly moving from being an elite amateur star to a rising PGA Tour professional. Most of his money comes from tournament winnings, endorsement deals, and business opportunities that come with his growing fame.

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Since joining the PGA Tour, Thorbjornsen has earned more than $4.2 million in PGA Tour prize money and an extra $60,000 from major championships. He made over $1.2 million in 2024 alone and more than $2 million in 2025.

The momentum has continued in 2026 as well. He has already made over $700,000 this year, thanks to several strong finishes early in the season, including a podium finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

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Michael Thorbjornsen’s endorsements

Thorbjornsen’s main source of income is still prize money, but endorsements are becoming a bigger part of his finances, too. Even when he was an amateur, brands and sports management companies saw long-term potential in his profile and competitive maturity.

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Excel Sports Management is a big agency that helps many professional athletes with name, image, and likeness deals. They represent Thorbjornsen, too. Their involvement has helped him get ready for business deals as his presence on the PGA Tour grows.

Adidas Golf is one of the most well-known brands that Thorbjornsen is associated with. When he turned pro in June 2024, Adidas promptly made it official.

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“I’m extremely proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish as an amateur and look forward to representing the 3-Stripes,” Thorbjornsen said at signing.

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Adidas signed him as the fourth PGA Tour University winner to join their roster, alongside Nick Dunlap, Rose Zhang, and Ludvig Aberg.

However, off the course, his personal life has been on the quieter side for now.

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Michael Thorbjornsen’s dating life

The golfer has mostly kept his personal life private, but he used to be with Cori Miwa, who was often seen cheering him on during his amateur career. Miwa also sometimes worked as his caddie, which indicated that they were close partners off the course as well during his early competitive years.

At amateur events, such as the Massachusetts Amateur Championship, Miwa stood next to Thorbjornsen after his victory. During those years, their relationship got a lot of attention, but reports from 2026 say that the PGA Tour pro is single and kept his dating life private.

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On the greens, 2026 is becoming his most complete year yet.

Michael Thorbjornsen’s 2026 season so far

Thorbjornsen has already had a few good runs in 2026. One of the best was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third and won more than $430,000 while also earning significant FedEx Cup points.

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He also finished T18 at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was another favorable result that kept him in the running for the FedEx Cup standings early in the season. Those performances showed that he could stay consistent on different types of courses.

There have also been times when he has learned things. He didn’t make the cut at The American Express or the Cognizant Classic. He finished T78 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was a tough week for him.

Still, the best part of his season so far has been the 2026 PLAYERS Championship, where he made a strong push for the title with two outstanding rounds, including a 65 in round two. Thorbjornsen is once again showing why many people think he is one of the PGA Tour’s rising stars. He sits in the second position on the leaderboard after round three.

Can he beat top pros in the final round, become the third debutant to win the trophy in the event’s history after Hal Sutton in 1983 and Craig Perks in 2002, and take home the $4.5 million?