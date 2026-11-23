Michael Thorbjornsen and Max Greyserman are set to team up once again in the final round of the RSM Classic on Monday. The duo will be joined by Danish golfer Rasmus Højgaard as they take to Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia. However, ahead of their final-round pairing, Thorbjornsen has opened up about what he truly thinks of his playing partner.

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“Yeah, definitely,” Thorbjornsen said when asked whether he finds it more comfortable to play with a familiar face. “Max and I are really good friends. I’m good friends with the Greysermans. His younger brother went to Stanford. Dean, we were on the same team together. I’ve kind of met Max through Dean and we’ve developed a pretty good relationship over the past couple years… I’m excited for the walk tomorrow with him.”

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Notably, Thorbjornsen and Greyserman previously played together in the final group of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club in Japan alongside Xander Schauffele. Schauffele and Greyserman entered Sunday’s final round tied at 12-under, while Thorbjornsen remained within striking distance. All three briefly shared the lead at 16-under with six holes remaining before Schauffele pulled away.

Schauffele eventually carded a 7-under 64 to secure a one-stroke victory at 19-under par. Nevertheless, this comes after Greyserman himself reflected on competing alongside Michael Thorbjornsen.

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“I kind of like to joke around with him a lot on this tour and treat him like a little brother, something like that,” Greyserman said about their relationship. “We share the same PT, physio. We’re kind of always around each other. He went to college with my brother for, I think, two years at Stanford, so I’ve just kind of known him for a while. We have a lot of fun; we joke around.

“We were in the final group in Japan, I think that was last year, and we honestly both played really well; we just kind of got beat by Xander. It’s going to be a fun battle tomorrow, that’s for sure.”

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Whether the battle turns out to be fun or fierce remains to be seen, but a contest is certainly on the cards. Højgaard and Thorbjornsen are currently tied for the lead at 13-under, while Greyserman sits alone in third at 12-under. With just one shot separating all three players, there is a strong possibility that one of them will walk away with the title when the dust settles on Monday.

Of course, the final round of the event was moved to Monday after heavy rainfall and unplayable course conditions forced the PGA Tour to cancel Saturday’s third round at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course. Despite initial hopes of getting play underway following multiple delays, further downpours left the course unsuitable for competition.

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The third round was consequently rescheduled for Sunday, November 22, with the final round pushed to Monday. That said, what makes this three-way battle even more intriguing are the stakes involved, particularly the players’ PGA Tour status for the 2027 season. The RSM Classic is the final opportunity for golfers to earn FedExCup Fall points and secure their playing privileges for next year.

Michael Thorbjornsen, of course, has already secured his PGA Tour card through 2028 after winning the Rocket Classic. However, the same cannot be said for his two playing partners. Højgaard entered the week ranked 122nd in the FedExCup Fall standings, meaning he needs to climb 22 places to retain his card. A victory at the RSM Classic would comfortably secure his status.

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Meanwhile, Greyserman started the week at No. 91 and is currently inside the top 100, but a win would put any lingering doubts about his playing privileges for next season to rest.