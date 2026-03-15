Michael Thorbjornsen WITB 2026 March: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag at Players Championship Explored

A surge up the leaderboard at the 2026 Players Championship has put Michael Thorbjornsen in the spotlight. The rising professional’s impressive run through 54 holes at TPC Sawgrass has raised questions about the equipment that powers this performance.

With distance off the tee, controlled iron play, and steady putting, the 24-year-old American professional has displayed excellent skills across all stages of the game. The reason for this sits in his golf bag. He has a setup built around precision, stability, and low spin. It has blended well with his high-speed swing and aggressive style and has helped him rise into contention for the title against an elite field.

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Michael Thorbjornsen’s March WITB at the Players Championship 2026

Nicknamed the “Thor,” Thorbjornsen’s bag is heavily loaded with TaylorMade equipment. Yet, it does include a few from other brands to match his game style. Here’s what the American professional has in the bag for the Players Championship 2026:

Imago SCOTTSDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 08: Michael Thorbjornsen USA looks over his birdie putt on 2 during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on February 8, 2026, at TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 08 PGA, Golf Herren WM Phoenix Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602080114

Driver: He uses the TaylorMade Qi10 LS (9°) with Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 7-TX shaft. This model and shaft optimize low spin and high launch. It is ideal for Thorbjornsen’s powerful drives at TPC Sawgrass. He switched to this model from TaylorMade Qi4D (9°) with Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 7X, which he was using until recently. This has helped improve his driving distance and accuracy at the event.

For instance, he ranks 93rd in SG: Off-the-Tee on the PGA Tour for the 2026 season. However, at the Players Championship, he ranks 4th in the same category through the third round. This setup’s sliding weight enhances forgiveness on mishits, and it supports his tee-shot accuracy.

For instance, he ranks 93rd in SG: Off-the-Tee on the PGA Tour for the 2026 season. However, at the Players Championship, he ranks 4th in the same category through the third round. This setup’s sliding weight enhances forgiveness on mishits, and it supports his tee-shot accuracy. Fairway Woods: Michael Thorbjornsen is using a Qi10 Tour fairway wood (16°) with a Ventus TR Blue 8-TX shaft. It provides mid-launch stability, especially on par-5 approaches and tight fairways. The VeloCore+ tech in the shaft manages deformation for aggressive loaders like Thorbjornsen. This tightens dispersion without a stiff feel. This fairway wood piece has been a staple for his long-game reliability in recent top finishes.

Irons: For the irons, the 24-year-old has TaylorMade P7MC irons. He is using it alongside True Temper AMT Tour White X100 shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align grips. They together emphasize forged feel and ascend mass for trajectory control from 4-PW.

Wedges: Thorbjornsen is relying on different variations of the TaylorMade Milled Grind 4 wedge. These are the 50°, 56°, and 60° versions. He combines them with KBS Tour-V 120-X. They feature raw faces for spin in wet conditions at Sawgrass. Alongside the Align grips, it aids his signature 10-finger hold.

Putter: The 35″ TaylorMade Spider Tour #3 with SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 3.0 17″ grip counters his -0.502 SG: Putting season stat. Overall, he ranks 144th on the PGA Tour in SG: Putting. However, at the Players Championship 2026, he ranks 18th with a value of 2.291.

Golf Ball: He is using the TP5x balls. This complements his low-spin theme and maximizes distance with his woods and irons.

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While the current setup has helped Michael Thorbjornsen at the Players Championship 2026, he has made a few tweaks in his bag to improve his performance.

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Recent changes in Michael Thorbjornsen’s bag

Thorbjornsen has made quite a few changes to his bag. For one, he switched from the TaylorMade Qi4D / Ventus Black 7X to the TaylorMade Qi10 LS / Ventus TR Blue 7TX as his driver. Although this might not seem like a major change, the shift in shafts can help with lower spin.

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Besides that, he also moved from the R7 Quad mini to the Qi10 Tour 3W HL / Ventus TR 8TX. Another change in his bag is the long iron. He was using P790 2-iron in the past. However, he switched to P770 3I/DG X7. There’s also a change in the putter. Before taking up Spider Tour #3 35″, he was using Spider Tour X.

These recent adjustments highlight how Michael Thorbjornsen continues to fine-tune his equipment. All these changes are to better suit his power-driven approach and competitive demands. Despite strong performances, he has not won a PGA Tour event yet. However, these tweaks have helped him get into contention at the Players Championship 2026. Now, only the last round remains for him to secure his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour.