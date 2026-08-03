Michael Thorbjornsen’s ‘Hungry’ Confession After Maiden PGA Tour Win Says Everything About His Personality

On Sunday, August 2, Michael Thorbjornsen, also known as “Thor,” overcame a four-stroke deficit in round 4 of the Rocket Classic to win his maiden PGA Tour title, but the win was not on his mind. It was food.

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At the post-round press conference, Thor was asked about the significance of clinching a playoff spot after entering the winner’s circle. But the 24-year-old dismissed the question, stating he’s more focused on basic human needs.

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“I haven’t really thought about it yet. I think for the next few hours there’s just going to be more people telling me like, ‘Oh, you’re going to the Masters,’ or ‘Oh, this and that.’ I don’t know; I’m still thinking about what I’m going to eat; I’m really hungry right now.

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“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know if I’m playing next week. The plan is to still go and play. Yeah, just to be in the Playoffs first time is very exciting. Always great to be playing against the best players in the world.”

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Thorbjornsen’s answer says a lot about him. He’s grounded, nonchalant, and completely unbothered by the external noise of professional golf. Instead of letting the win inflate his ego, the Norwegian showed that he’s an athlete who respects golf.

Notably, Thor’s win at the Rocket Classic didn’t come easy.

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For most of the front nine of the final round, he didn’t climb the leaderboard. A 35-foot chip-in at the 12th sparked his charge. Thor strung 5 birdies without a single dropped shot.

Back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th had pulled him level with the field jammed at the top. He surpassed overnight leaders Davis Riley and Xander Schauffele, who were charging behind him, and carded a birdie at the 18th, sinking a 26-foot putt to finish at 7-under 63. The 24-year-old pumped his fist after stealing the win with a splendid putt.

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The road to this win took patience. Thorbjornsen turned pro in June 2024 and delivered consistent performances, yet he couldn’t convert. Lifting his trophy, Thor reflected on his journey.

“It kind of got to the point of a little bit it wasn’t ever going to happen.”

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As big as the win is for the 24-year-old, Thorbjornsen isn’t looking too far ahead. His jokes regarding his appetite aren’t new. Last year, on Matt Every’s show, he admitted that tour life gets lonely fast. Asked about his relationship status, Thorbjornsen joked it was tough watching other players’ girlfriends or wives around the course while he ate his lunch solo. Matt Every joked about the irony: a 24-year-old nicknamed Thor, yet eating lunch alone.

The Champions Golf Club tested his habit of turning serious questions into food talk. Thorbjornsen was asked to build his ideal sandwich. With visible enthusiasm, he listed turkey, layered with American or Swiss cheese, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and, after a long thought, declared chipotle aioli sauce—the must-have. Smiling, he said that was the sandwich he had in school. Almost as an afterthought, he requested bacon too.

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The talent underneath his humor hasn’t gone unnoticed by his peers. Rory McIlroy has praised his game at the 2025 Scottish Open, calling it rare to get experience in the sport’s wave as a teammate this young. Xander Schauffele also congratulated him on the win and said, “He just beat me straight up, so hats off to him.”

Whatever’s next up for Thorbjornsen, he is not thinking much about it.