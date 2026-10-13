Middle East Security Fears Put PIF Saudi International’s Season Finale in Doubt

The Asian Tour is scheduled to end its 2026 season in Riyadh next month, but a spate of attacks in the Saudi capital has put that plan under review. The tour and Golf Saudi are now in talks about whether the PIF Saudi International will go ahead as planned, and the tour has made it clear what comes first as it awaits a conclusion.

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The Asian Tour’s spokesperson told bunkered.co.uk that Golf Saudi and the tour are assessing the situation. In a statement, the tour said:

“Any changes to the schedule will be announced as soon as we have determined the right course of action for our players, fans, and partners. The PIF Saudi International is incredibly important to the Asian Tour as our season finale; however, the safety of our players, staff, and service teams is always our number one priority.”

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In light of recent critical situations in the Middle East, the statement clarifies that the event’s date is no longer guaranteed. The PIF Saudi International was due to be played at Riyadh Golf Club from November 18-21, but it now remains under discussion.

For context, the review follows a series of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Reports have come in stating that strikes began on Thursday, October 8, with an attack on Saturday, October 10, leaving more than 300 people wounded. Furthermore, another strike on the airport was reported the following day.

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Reviewing the situation and for safety concerns, the airports have been shut until October 17th, with several international airlines suspending flights to the city. The airport closure directly threatens the event: players, caddies, and broadcast crews cannot reach Riyadh.

Other events in the city are also under similar scrutiny, with Football Australia among those monitoring plans for January’s Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

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Apart from that, the finale matters more than usual to the Asian Tour this year. As reported, the circuit has been dealing with fallout from public investment funds stepping back from LIV Golf and eventually affecting its business too. CEO Cho Minn Thant called the changes “devastating.”

Moreover, the Tour has had to cancel its 2027 qualifying school, so its biggest event of the season is not one it can easily close.

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No Asian Tour players have publicly commented. The tour has not named a backup venue, and the Nov 18-21 dates remain in place pending the outcome of talks.

DP World Tour faces the same questions over its Middle East finale.

The Asian Tour is not the only circuit currently weighing a Middle East finale. The DP World Tour is due to close its season with the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in the UAE in early November. But it has faced players’ concerns for weeks.

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Matt Fitzpatrick said last month he was not comfortable travelling, citing,

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“Being completely honest, as things stand right now, I would say I’m not that comfortable. No, I wouldn’t be that comfortable. A few things have obviously changed for me, perspective and stuff. I’ve had a child in August, and that obviously kind of changes things, I guess, a bit more,” he said ahead of the BMW PGA Championship 2026.

Furthermore, Bob MacIntyre was also among those who raised concerns given the volatile situation in the region. Rory McIlroy, however, took a different view, saying local governments would not risk events if they said the people were at risk.

But amid the uncertainty, DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings told Sky Sports the intention is to continue in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Contingency plans in Spain, however, have been reported, though the tour has not said it is seriously considering a move.