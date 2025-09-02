Miles Russell Breaks Silence After Dominant Win Over Charlie Woods at TPC Sawgrass: ‘Nothing Better’

Just yesterday, Miles Russell walked off TPC Sawgrass with his second Junior Players Championship trophy, having held off a determined Charlie Woods in a tense final round. Fans had been waiting to hear from the 16-year-old star, and now he’s finally opened up about what it took to come out on top.

Recently, he surprised the fans with an emotional yet proud post with a caption, “Honored to lift the Junior Players trophy for the second time! 🏆 Nothing better than getting it done in front of the home crowd. Huge thanks to @ajgagolf, the tournament staff and all the amazing volunteers for putting on an incredible event, and to my friends and family for all the support.” Winning in his home state of Florida made the victory even more special for Russell, with local fans cheering him every step of the way.

The Jacksonville Beach left-hander, AJGA’s top-ranked player, pulled off a bold shot at the par-3 17th Island Green, landing the ball softly before it rolled down to eight feet from the hole. He calmly sank the putt, while rival Bailey Sutter stumbled on 18, handing Russell a two-shot win at 9-under 207. Even though he struggled at times to replicate the flawless play from his first two rounds, he stayed focused, bounced back from mistakes, and finished strong. On the 18th, needing only a bogey to secure the title, Russell overcame a rough tee shot blocked by a tree and executed a smart approach to set up an easy par putt, sealing the championship in front of his home crowd.

Russell didn’t just celebrate on Instagram; he reflected on the day’s challenges and how he stayed focused under pressure. Even with a rough shot into the water on the 16th, he bounced back, calmly making par to keep his lead. On the 17th, he hit a bold draw at the Island Green that landed perfectly and set up a crucial eight-foot putt, which he sank to maintain his advantage “I played pretty solid. When I hit bad shots, I was able to recover well for the most part. And when I hit good ones, I was able to capitalize on them, but did everything pretty good.” he recalled. Through the ups and downs of the round, Russell stuck to his game plan, stayed positive, and leaned on his grit.

But it wasn’t easy for Russell. Charlie Woods, Tiger Woods’ son, made his own mark at TPC Sawgrass, pulling off a shot even pros only dream about.

Charlie Woods made history at the ongoing Junior PLAYERS Championship by recording his second career hole-in-one, this time on the tricky par-3 third hole at TPC Sawgrass. The 16-year-old pulled off a perfectly measured shot, sending the ball soaring onto the green before it rolled gently into the cup. Even without his biggest supporters in the stands, Charlie stayed composed, calmly shaking hands with peers and repairing the ball mark on the green, showing a mix of skill and sportsmanship that’s become his signature.

While Tiger Woods wasn’t there to witness the ace in person, Charlie’s mother, Elin Nordegren, got a front-row view thanks to a video shared by family friend and physician Daniel Montero. “She was very happy to have seen this one,” Montero said of Nordegren’s reaction. Watching her son, she celebrated the achievement emotionally, proving how much her support means to her son. Their close bond, maintained despite personal differences with Tiger, continues to be a steady source of encouragement for Charlie on and off the course. The Junior Players Championship gave fans a glimpse of what’s next in golf — Russell’s steady nerves and Woods’ flash of brilliance proving the future is full of promise.