Since 1978, the AJGA’s Rolex Junior Player of the Year award has honored some of America’s best young golfers. The award’s winners read like a PGA Tour leaderboard: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, and Scottie Scheffler. Yet only Mickelson and Vicki Goetze had won it three times. Even the Big Cat stopped at two.

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Now, Miles Russell has joined them. The 18-year-old from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, has won the award for a third time, as reported by The First Call Golf. He reflected on the achievement in a statement shared by Liberty National Golf Club, where he is an ambassador:

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“It’s very special to win the Rolex Junior Player of the Year award for a third time. My family, my coaches, and so many other people have helped me get here, and I’m really thankful for all of them. I’ve learned a lot playing in the AJGA, and I’m proud to represent Liberty National because of what they do for junior golf and the AJGA. I’m especially thankful to Dan Fireman for believing in me and supporting me as I keep working toward my goals,” Russell said.

Mickelson won his three consecutive awards from 1986 to 1988, while Goetze claimed hers from 1988 to 1990. Russell’s wins came in 2023, 2025, and 2026, with Blades Brown breaking up the run in 2024. This season, Russell played just four junior events but made each count.

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He defended his title at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, finished runner-up at the U.S. Junior Amateur, and represented the United States at the Junior Presidents Cup. He also tied for 39th at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and reached the semifinals of the Western Amateur, competing against much older fields. Since the award considers both AJGA and non-AJGA results, those performances strengthened his case.

Russell’s record-breaking run began at an early age. His father, Joe, and grandfather introduced him to golf when he was two. By three, his father had noticed that he preferred watching the Golf Channel to cartoons. He broke par at six, the same year he attended his first Players Championship.

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In 2023, Russell won his first Rolex Junior Player of the Year award the day after turning 15. In doing so, he broke Tiger Woods’ record as the youngest winner by ten months. The following spring, he became the youngest player in Korn Ferry Tour history to make a cut. Mickelson even praised the young left-hander on X.

Russell has often spoken about looking up to Mickelson and watching him compete at The Players. Now, he shares another distinction with his childhood idol as a three-time award winner.

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His ambitions have also stretched beyond junior golf. At 15, Russell identified making the Walker Cup team as a major goal. This year, he achieved it. But the bigger dream has always been the PGA Tour, a target he has had since picking up a club.

He also made his major championship debut at the U.S. Open this June, becoming the youngest player in the field at 17. The week brought another special moment. With Sunday’s final round falling on Father’s Day, Russell asked officials before the round if his father could caddie for him on the 18th hole. They agreed.

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For now, Russell will head to Florida State next, where he will play alongside Charlie Woods.