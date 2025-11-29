Min Woo Lee & Co. Stopped from Teeing Up at Australian PGA Championship Over Unexpected Setback

It looks like players have no relief this weekend at the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship. The weather at the Royal Queensland Golf Club has been disrupting play since Day 1, and it’s continuing into the weekend as a new update from the PGA of Australia warned of further delays and interruptions. The third round was suspended, leaving Min Woo Lee and other competitors unable to complete their rounds.

The PGA of Australia posted an official update on X: “Update from the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club. Inclement weather warning. Storm activity and lightning in the area. Patrons are advised to evacuate the venue immediately. Please adhere to advice from event staff.”

At the time the suspension was announced, Min Woo Lee, who had completed just 6 holes for the day, was tied for ninth. He had two consistent opening rounds, firing 68 & 66, despite battling the severe weather conditions on the course.

The disruptions have been ongoing since the very first round. Just as players were getting into the momentum of eyeing the historic Joe Kirkwood Cup, the skies opened up, bringing a dramatic halt. Proceedings with a “very dangerous” event followed as severe thunderstorm warnings, damaging winds, and the threat of large hail were announced.

Players were asked to stop playing, and even patrons were asked to evacuate the venue. This ultimately created a domino effect of delays, and even the second round, which was scheduled for a morning start, was pushed back by an hour and a half. Even the second day saw interruptions, as the erratic and unpredictable weather continued to challenge both players and organizers.

Now there’s an update that play will resume soon. The PGA of Australia posted a few minutes ago on X: “Update from the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club. The threat of damaging winds and lightning has passed. Round 3 will resume at 1:15 PM (AEST). Patrons may now re-enter the venue…”

With conditions hopefully stabilizing, players like Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott can finally return to the course and complete their rounds. Officials will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure safety, but fans can look forward to seeing the action pick back up after a weekend dominated by delays.

Amid the weather chaos, there were still some exciting instances for fans, as the first round delivered some unforgettable moments on the course.

Holes-in-One Steal the Spotlight Amid Weather Delays at Australian PGA Championship

Despite the unpredictable weather at the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship, fans were treated to some spectacular moments during the first round. Holes-in-one stole the spotlight, reminding everyone that even a shortened day can produce some unforgettable shots.

Daniel Gale and Kazuma Kobori each recorded aces at the Royal Queensland Golf Club. Local lad Daniel Gale aced the 11th hole, with an 8-iron from 169 yards. While the shot was impeccable and memorable in itself, things got even sweeter for him as he earned the keys to a brand-new BMW M5 Touring valued at around $300,000 ($200,000 USD).

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet in all honesty,” Gale said. “The hole-in-one’s great – I guess it helps relax me a lot because it’s quite a nice prize – but I’ve got a job to do this week, and my focus doesn’t change,” he said. Gale is currently tied 19th, at 7-under, 5 shots behind the leader, Anthony Quayle.

On the other side, Kazuma Kobori from New Zealand aced the 17th, the event’s ‘Party Hole’, where fans could win a share of $1 million if a hole-in-one was made on Saturday’s third round. Unfortunately, since his ace came on the wrong day, neither Kobori nor the fans were eligible for the prize. Still, both aces dominated the headlines, offering a bright highlight amid a weekend otherwise disrupted by weather delays.