Min Woo Lee Ignores Own PGA Tour Problems & Sends Sister Minjee Lee a Strong Reminder for $12M Major

Minjee Lee, once a dominant name in women’s golf, has quietly slipped out of the spotlight. She hasn’t won a single tournament since the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship. But make no mistake, she’s no underdog. She’s already a two-time major champion and currently sits at world No. 24. This season, she’s been quietly building momentum: T14 at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, T7 at the JM Eagle LA Championship and a runner-up finish at the Blue Bay LPGA. With each event, she seems to be inching closer to a comeback. With her family’s support, she’s treating this season as her chance to turn the page.

“It would be extra special, I think, especially since my mom is here this week,” Lee said during the practice round at Fields Ranch East, Texas. Having her mom around seems to be giving her that extra bit of confidence, which shows just how badly she wants to win this major. And so far, she’s been doing well. Her performance has been consistent. She opened with 7 birdies in Round 1, and in Round 3, she made 3 birdies with no bogeys. She’s currently leading the scoreboard at 6-under par. Her mom is not the only one cheering her up.



Her brother may not be on the course, but he’s rooting for her from back home. Min Woo Lee posted a sweet, subtle story with a 5-word message: “Go Sis! One more round.” In the story, he can be seen watching the tournament’s live broadcast and gave a thumbs-up while Lee was giving an interview. And the timing is pretty iconic: on one side, the sister is leading, while on the other, the brother is struggling with his own game. He’s currently tied for 61st at the Travelers Championship. Despite all his own struggles, He believed she’d handled the toughest part, and now it was all about staying steady to the end. Her sister is just as affectionate about Woo Lee.

Min Woo Lee is a pro golfer himself. Back at the 2022 Masters, Minjee caddied for him during the Par 3 contest and later posted on Instagram: “Made some cool memories today caddying in the Par 3 contest at @themasters 🌺 Even more special to be with my little bro!” It was a fun moment that showed just how close the two are. That same bond is what’s driving his support now as she pushes for a big win. But who can be a threat between Lee and her dream of breaking a 3-year winless drought?

For Min Woo Lee’s sister, Nelly Korda Might Be the One to Beat…

While Minjee Lee is chasing redemption, she’s not the only one eyeing the trophy, and if there’s one player who could stand in her way, it’s Nelly Korda. Korda has been in top form this season, with multiple top-10 finishes, including 2nd at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open, and a close T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally. She’s playing with control, confidence, and that calm, locked-in energy that makes her dangerous in any major. Right now, she’s as fierce as ever and definitely not someone you want closing in on Sunday.

Korda also knows exactly what it takes to win here, after all, she is one of the fan favourites to win! She took home the KPMG trophy back in 2021 and hasn’t forgotten the grind it took to get there. “To win once, to win twice, it’s really good,” she said during practice round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, a simple line, but one that hits different coming from a proven champ. With her recent form and major-winning experience, Korda isn’t just another name on the leaderboard; she might be the biggest threat standing between Minjee and a long-awaited title.

But with her brother’s support and strong form, Minjee Lee is closer than ever to ending her drought. Let’s see if she can keep the momentum and finally bring home the trophy.