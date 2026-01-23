Min Woo Lee Shows Off Major Body Transformation as PGA Tour Season Commences

Min Woo Lee made the headlines when he won his first PGA Tour title at the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open. Then he did it again when rumors about him joining LIV Golf surfaced. But this time, it’s not about the scorecards or victories. Instead, he is turning heads with his drastic body transformation, and he has revealed the diet he followed to achieve the changes.

“No, just eating. I mean, just eating protein,” Min Woo Lee revealed in a YouTube video uploaded by The Lads and PGA Tour.

There was hardly any golfer on the PGA Tour who was as lean as Min Woo Lee. However, the Australian golfer is looking to get big now. Surprised by the transformation, Jason Day asked him if he was dirty bulking. Notably, many slim people consume a lot of food without any plan of action to gain weight, but it has its own adverse consequences. Min Woo Lee, however, confirmed that he was eating normally. So, protein did the trick for him.

He looked bulked up when he returned to the 2026 BMW Australian PGA Championship at the start of the DP World Tour campaign.

“I’ve gained a lot of kilos just to get stronger,” he said. “I’m feeling good. The shirts are getting a little tight, not just the top, but the bottom. I did the bulk bit pretty good, but now I’ve probably got to cut a bit.”

Min Woo Lee’s driving distance average on the DP World Tour in 2025 was 297.78 yards. With many golfers hitting around 320-325 yards, the figure is a little low. If he gets stronger, he will be able to drive longer, which could benefit his game. He even said that the body change was tied to swing changes. He and his coach were aiming to keep him stacked over his left side through impact, rather than letting his left hip drift backward and causing shuffling.

The Australian golfer revealed that he watched his 2025 Australian Open footage. During the analysis, he realized his iron play and balance were being let down by a lack of strength and stability. This prompted the aggressive off‑season bulk. When Jason Day asked how much he had gained, Min Woo Lee revealed that he added “just under 10 lbs.”

His increased weight and strength would certainly help him on the PGA Tour, the latest season of which has just kicked off. Since the PGA Tour cancelled the Sentry, the season started with the Sony Open in Hawaii. With a score of 16 under 264, Chris Gotterup won the season-opener.

Min Woo Lee didn’t play the Sony Open. However, he is in the field for the ongoing American Express 2026. And he is right there at the top, tied with Scottie Scheffler, Kim Seong-hyeon, and Pierceson Coody. They are all tied with a score of 10 under par. With three more rounds remaining, the game could go anywhere, but it would be exciting to see whether Lee’s body transformation helps him secure his second win on the PGA Tour.

Notably, there were rumors flying that the Australian golfer would not play on the PGA Tour this year and would instead shift to LIV Golf. Min Woo Lee clearly denied the rumors and made his intentions clear.

Min Woo Lee shut down LIV Golf rumors

The Australian golfer firmly shut down rumors linking him to LIV Golf in November 2025 with a humorous Instagram video edit. He confirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour shortly after his first PGA Tour victory.

On Instagram, Lee posted an edited clip from Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Wolf of Wall Street movie. It was the iconic “I’m not leaving” speech. He overlayed his face on DiCaprio’s. For other characters, he chose the faces of Tiger Woods, Brian Rolapp, Adam Scott, and the Australian flag.

The video featured emphatic lines, “I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving. I’m not f***ing leaving! The show goes on!”

This echoed his post-win quote at Memorial Park: “The show goes on!” after a playful AimPoint routine on the 17th hole. The humor got attention from fellow professionals, including Michelle Wie West, Nicolas Echavarria, Alison Lee, and Rico Hoey, who all found it hilarious.

Whether the added muscle translates into more wins remains to be seen, but Min Woo Lee’s renewed focus on strength and stability has already shifted the conversation around his game. As the season unfolds, his performance will offer a clearer answer to how far this physical and technical reset can take him on golf’s biggest stage.