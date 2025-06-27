Min Woo Lee WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Winner’s Bag at Rocket Classic Explored

“It was a very mental grinding day, but I’m super proud to win,” said Min Woo Lee, who finished at 20 under at Memorial Park to win the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open—his first PGA Tour title. His narrow one-stroke victory over Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland earned him a two-year Tour exemption and locked in his spot at all remaining 2025 majors. Fast forward to the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Lee continues his hot form. He shot an opening round of 63, tying the course record. Now, he looks to convert low rounds into a second Tour win. What helps him in doing all of this is definitely his equipment.

That consistency off the tee and confidence on the greens didn’t come out of nowhere. Lee has been tweaking his setup all spring, including a recent return to his old driver shaft after experimenting with different fits “the driver’s been something that I’ve been trying to figure out. I was in my shafts, back to my old shaft that I was in,” said Lee. Now, he is using a Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond Driver (9 degrees), retailing for $650, paired with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X shaft. This is faster and forgiving, helping Lee with his game.

For his Woods, Min Woo Lee uses a Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond fairway wood (16.5°) with a Fuji Ventus Blue 9X shaft. This ensures a faster shot, making sure even with low shots, there’s enough speed generated. It comes at an offer price of $399.99, only.

Lee also praised how the course setup allowed him to be more aggressive with his irons, even from the rough. “More just like controlling the spin … it’s quite nice to kind of play from the rough,” he noted. Min Woo Lee uses the Callaway X-Forged irons (4-5) and Forged Prototype irons (6-PW) with Nippon Modus 125X shafts for scoring shots. Lee has built a bag that gives him both forgiveness on longer approaches and precision inside 170 yards. It’s a mix designed to handle soft greens and variable lies—a must on a damp course like Detroit Golf Club.

All of this helps Lee with his long game, but when it comes to his short game, his equipment choice comes strong. He recently changed his putter as well.

The Rest of the Tools: What Powers Min Woo Lee’s All-Around Game

The Australian golfer uses three different wedges to cover a wide range of short shots. He has a 50° Callaway Opus ($179-$229) for longer chips, a 56° Vokey SM10 ($189) for bunker shots and pitches, and a 60° Vokey WedgeWorks ($189-$229) for soft, high shots near the green. All of them have the same shaft for a smooth and steady feel.

Lee also changed his putter ahead of the U.S. Open. Min Woo Lee uses the Callaway Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide putter with a Grip Master grip, which comes at a total of around $450. Finally, he uses a Callaway Chrome Tour X ball to tie it all together, coming in at $54.99.

Do you think this equipment will help him secure a win in Detroit?