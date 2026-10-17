Min Woo Lee’s Adventure With Indian Food Gave Him More Than He Bargained For

Min Woo Lee arrived in India ready to test his game on the demanding layout at Delhi Golf Club. But his love for food and cooking got him into a different task before he could even tee up for the DP World India Championship. At the pre-tournament presser, he enthusiastically discussed having butter chicken and a hands-on chaat-making session with chef Goila on Tuesday. But the Australian’s first appearance at the DP World India Championship ended prematurely after a stomach illness triggered painful back spasms.

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Lee announced his withdrawal via an Instagram Story, saying he could no longer compete over the weekend. While the timing creates an unexpected twist in his Indian food adventure, the golfer did not blame any particular dish or meal for his illness.

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“Sad to say I’ve had to withdraw from the @dpwic. A stomach illness triggered some tough back spasms, and I’m just not able to compete this weekend,” Min Woo Lee wrote in an Instagram story. “Huge thanks to DP World, the tournament staff, and all the fans for the incredible hospitality and support this week. Priority now is getting back to 100% ❤️🤝”

The Australian had started his Indian debut with a one-under-par 71 at Delhi Golf Club. The score put him under par after the opening round of the DP World India Championship.

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However, Lee’s tournament ended before he could complete his second round. He played five holes, recording pars on the first and third, bogeys on the second and fifth, and a birdie on the fourth. The sequence left him one over for the round and level par overall when he stopped playing.

His withdrawal message offers no further details about the illness or its cause. But his earlier comments about Indian cuisine create an intriguing contrast, though no connection has been confirmed.

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Before the tournament began, Lee had sounded eager to explore India’s food culture. At his October 14 press conference, he said he tried familiar dishes first before venturing into less familiar territory.

“Yeah, I had butter chicken last night. It’s not traditional, but I thought I would ease into it, start with something that I know and then work my way up,” he said.

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His initial verdict was enthusiastic. “But it was unbelievable. It was really nice.”

He even acknowledged that the chaat he made with Chef Goila didn’t seem lucrative during preparation but was “actually very, very nice.”

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Lee’s comments painted a picture of a visitor enjoying the opportunity to experience local food rather than approaching it with apprehension.

But he wasn’t alone. Rory McIlroy, Ben Griffin, and Eugenio Chacarra have all praised Indian food.

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“I love the country, I love the people, I love the food,” Chacarra said ahead of the DP World India Championship. “I’m a big butter chicken and rice kind of guy.”

Min Woo Lee also said his culinary exploration is far from finished. But sadly for him, his withdrawal cut short the tournament visit he had anticipated.

Food is closely tied to Lee’s public persona. This is thanks to his popular “Let Him Cook” catchphrase and the nickname “The Chef.” However, the Australian has said the name refers mainly to his ability to hit impressive shots on the golf course, not his culinary skills.

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In an October 2024 interview with Lifestyle Asia, Lee admitted that he rarely cooks at home.

“I don’t necessarily cook… once a year, probably, but I try to cook on the golf course, so that’s how I got ‘Let Him Cook’ and ‘Chef,'” he said.

His chaat-making session in India therefore offered an opportunity to take the nickname beyond its usual golfing context. It also showed his willingness to participate in experiences outside the sport while traveling.

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Lee has previously spoken about his enthusiasm for food across Asia. He identified dim sum as a favorite and said he tries to eat it as much as possible.

Lee’s withdrawal ends an unfortunate visit that had promised both competitive opportunities and experiences off the course. The DP World Tour had announced his participation as part of a high-profile field featuring leading international players.

He is not the only one to retire or withdraw from the event, though. For different reasons, Grant Forrest, Andy Sullivan, Danny Willett, and Anthony Quayle are also no longer in the field. Sullivan cited illness, while Forrest and Quayle withdrew because of injuries.

Min Woo Lee arrived eager to sample more Indian food and compete in his first professional tournament in the country. But his culinary plans remain unfinished, as he shifts his immediate focus to getting healthy.