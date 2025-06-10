‘Missed Cut Incoming’: Dustin Johnson Faces Heat as Bold Move with Wife Turn Heads Before US Open

Is it getting hot in here? Or is it just Dustin Johnson and his wife’s sizzling pictures? Paulina Gretzky, the 36-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and her husband, the 40-year-old golf star Dustin Johnson, have been turning up the heat with a steamy photo shoot in matching white fits. The couple, married since 2022, always seems to be having a blast together, whether they’re hanging out at a Nashville dive bar, partying with friends, or jetting off to the Masters.

Paulina is definitely the fashionista of the duo, often serving up bold and daring looks that leave fans talking. From an “extra dirty” miniskirt and crop-top combo to a bright yellow skirt in Miami for LIV Golf, she’s always bringing the heat. But for this latest photo shoot, the couple decided to match in more ways than one, with Paulina posing in lingerie and Johnson rocking a shirtless look with a blazer — all in crisp white. Talk about a power couple!

With the U.S. Open just around the corner, starting on June 12 at Oakmont Country Club, Johnson might be feeling the pressure, but these snaps with his wife might be just the thing to get him in the zone. After all, he’s already proven himself to be a major champion, winning the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters. And let’s be real, with a wife like Paulina Gretzky, he’s definitely winning at life too!

Fans are swooning over this amazing couple, and well, can you blame them?

Netizens think Dustin Johnson has ‘won at life’

Starting strong with what one fan said, “Bro has won life, nothing left to prove,” while the other wrote, “That’s awesome. Beautiful people.” Well, Johnson is indeed very grateful for his wife, Paulina Gretzky, and so is she. They had a lovely family day at the 2025 Masters Tournament’s Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club, where Gretzky caddied for her husband, Dustin Johnson, showcasing their strong bond. She’s been his rock, supporting him through the demands of professional golf, which often keeps him away from home. As Johnson shared with People in 2020, “She’s such a big supporter of mine…you got to have somebody to support you.”

Gretzky, daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, understands the pressures of sports stardom and balances her life between supporting Johnson and raising their sons, Tatum and River. Johnson prioritizes his family above golf, telling Golfweek in 2020, “For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it’s Paulina and the kids…They’ll always be the most important.” Their relationship is a beautiful blend of love, support, and family commitment.

One fan wrote, “Sucks at golf but won at life,” while the other wrote, “He doesn’t give a crap if he finishes last. Dude won life.” And one took it up a notch and predicted Johnson’s game in the next major: “Missed cut incoming.” And well, that’s a possibility if we’re being truthful. You see, Dustin Johnson’s game has undergone significant changes since his last visit to Oakmont Country Club nine years ago. Although he claimed his second major title at the 2020 Masters, his recent performance hasn’t been stellar, missing cuts in five of his last seven majors.

After joining LIV Golf in 2022, he’s had one win in each of his first three seasons but hasn’t secured a worldwide win since February 2024. This week, the 40-year-old is looking to recapture his past glory at the 2025 U.S. Open in Western Pennsylvania. Johnson currently ranks 27th in the LIV Golf season standings with three top-10 finishes this year. Despite his recent struggles, Johnson has fond memories of Oakmont, where he won his first U.S. Open title in 2016, beating Jim Furyk, Shane Lowry, and Scott Piercy by three shots.

He recently praised the course, saying it’s “just as hard as I remember, if not harder,” but expressed confidence in his driving skills, which he believes will be crucial this week. So, do you think the golfer can overcome his slump and finish the US Open on a good note? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!