Missing PGA Coach Found After Frantic Two-Day Search, Police Confirm

Concerns mounted rapidly this week as Scottish police launched a frantic search for well-known Lanarkshire golf coach Stuart Kerr. The 53-year-old PGA coach had gone missing in Strathaven earlier this week. However, the officers’ search has come to a halt now, and they had a welcome news to share after a two-day intensive search.

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“We can confirm that Stuart Kerr, 53, who was reported missing from Strathaven, has been traced,” Police Scotland said in an official statement. “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeals.”

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Kerr, who is currently serving as the Operations Manager at Strathclyde Park Family Golf Centre, was reported missing by Scottish police on Wednesday morning. The officials took quick action and asked for community support as they shared the appeals online.

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As reported by The Scotsman, in an update on Thursday morning, Kerr was seen on Glasgow Road leaving Chapelton and heading towards Strathaven on foot.

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Police further released details of his last known moments and appealed to the public for information. Following hours of searching, officers brought Coach home at 10 am on Thursday.

As appeals were raised in the community, friends and family shared the appeal as much as possible. Derek Watters, the PGA professional at Gourock Golf Club, posted a video on social media before the Coach was found thanking the community for their efforts in the search.

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Kerr has spent decades building a name for himself in Scottish golf. He had worked as head professional at Strathaven Golf Club for 18 years before shifting into a business development role. He now coaches at Strathclyde Park. His three decades in the game have mentored several players who went on to become PGA professionals themselves.

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Friends, family, and supporters spent hours sharing a plea across social media in the hope of helping locate Kerr. They finally breathed a sigh of relief as police confirmed the news of returning home.