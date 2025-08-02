Miyu Yamashita Net Worth 2025: LPGA Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Miyu Yamashita has steadily risen to prominence as one of Japan’s top female golfers, and in 2025, she’s taking her talents global. After dominating the LPGA Tour of Japan (JLPGA) for a while, Yamashita is now making waves on the U.S. LPGA Tour this season. With several wins on the JLPGA and major appearances already under her belt, her debut season is drawing attention, not just for her performance, but also for her growing career earnings and rising net worth.

Born in Osaka, Yamashita turned professional in 2020 at the age of 19, and her breakthrough came quickly. She earned her first JLPGA title in 2021 at the KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open, where she shot 14-under par. That win earned her ¥18,000,000. While she didn’t secure another win that year, she finished within the top 10 in sixteen events and took home ¥104,563,214. She was ranked 13th on the money list that year on the JLPGA. And things just kept getting better for the talented star.

In 2022, she not only earned five wins but also finished within the top 10 in 21 events. She not only ranked first in the earnings for that season (¥235,020,967) but also stood first in the lowest scoring average of the season. And that strong showing continued into 2023, where she repeated the five-win feat and capped her season with a prestigious victory at the JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, where she bagged ¥30,000,000, totaling her earnings for that season to ¥213,554,215. While she stumbled down a little in the 2024 season, Yamashita still bagged two wins, making her total career earnings on the JLPGA ¥726,248,484 with 13 wins. That’s quite an impressive number for a player on the second most lucrative tour in women’s golf.

In 2025, Miyu Yamashita made the transition to the U.S. LPGA Tour, a significant step that exposed her to a wider audience and more competitive fields. So far, she has played in 15 events this season, earning over $1 million, solidifying her status as a rising contender on the global stage. Combined with her brilliant run on the JLPGA, Yamashita’s net worth today is close to $6 million. While she has yet to claim a win on the U.S. circuit, Yamashita has had six top-10 finishes this season, with her last being at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She finished tied for 6th at the major, where Minjee Lee earned her third major title of her career.

As Miyu Yamashita turns 24 today, her consistency and top-10 finishes have made her a player to watch, and that rising profile hasn’t gone unnoticed off the course either. Her top finishes, especially at the majors, have earned her endorsements, which add to her net worth.

Miyu Yamashita’s endorsements and partnerships

In addition to her on-course success, Miyu Yamashita’s growing popularity has attracted notable corporate sponsors. In 2024, just ahead of the AIG Women’s Open, she signed a sponsorship deal with Kao Corporation, a major Japanese consumer goods company. The deal likely reflects her strong domestic fan base, and Kao’s logo is featured on the side of her visor. Kao’s flagship skincare brand, Biore UV’s logo is also seen on the front of Yamashita’s cap. Around the same time, Tokyu Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. also announced a sponsorship contract with Yamashita, marking its first-ever deal with a professional athlete since becoming the core company managing Tokyu Corporation Group’s hospitality component.

In early 2025, New Balance joined her growing list of sponsors, revealing that Yamashita would compete in the brand’s apparel and footwear. The partnership also extended to her siblings, who are competitive golfers as well, suggesting a broader marketing strategy centered around the Yamashita family. While Yamashita also wears logos like Srixon, a well-known golf equipment brand, her direct sponsorship status with them hasn’t been confirmed publicly. Still, her visibility across both Japanese and international tours has made her a valuable ambassador for companies looking to connect with golf fans in both markets.