Miyu Yamashita WITB August 2025 Update: LPGA Pro’s Golfing Essentials Revealed

Japanese star Miyu Yamashita may not have secured a win on the LPGA Tour yet, but she continues to rise on the global stage. With 13 titles on the LPGA of Japan Tour from 2021 to 2024, and top finishes at the Women’s PGA Championship — including a runner-up in 2024 and sixth in 2025—she’s showing signs of becoming an international force.

Her equipment plays a major role in that consistency. Yamashita’s bag is built around trust and performance, anchored by Srixon and Cleveland clubs. The Srixon ZXi driver ($499) leads her long game, offering low spin and solid launch. She pairs it with matching ZXi woods and hybrids, each priced at about $279. Her irons—a combo set of Srixon ZXi5 and ZXi7 (4- to 9-iron)—balance distance and feel, costing around $1,099.

Yamashita’s short game depends on her Cleveland RTZ wedges, priced at $169 each, providing essential control. On the greens, she relies on the TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter ($349), a steady performer under pressure. Her Srixon Z-Star balls ($49/dozen) complete the setup, optimized for soft feel and spin. Altogether, her full bag totals just under $3,500—a premium yet purpose-driven investment.

Heading into the final stretch of 2025, with a full LPGA card in hand, Yamashita’s setup remains a core part of her push for that elusive first U.S. win.

A star at home, eyes on global domination

Yamashita has been a household name in Japan since 2021, collecting wins with remarkable consistency. Her rise to prominence includes standout years in 2022 and 2023, with five wins each season and back-to-back victories at the Japan LPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup. But her breakout moment on the international stage came in 2024, finishing second at the Women’s PGA Championship.

Earning her LPGA Tour card in December 2024, she took little time adjusting. Competing against golf’s top talent, she’s proven that her skillset holds up abroad. Her sixth-place finish at the 2025 Women’s PGA reinforced that her runner-up performance wasn’t a fluke—it was a statement.

Her steady temperament and precise course management have translated well in the U.S. tour’s more demanding environments. With major events like the Women’s Open approaching, she’s in a strong position to convert her momentum into a global breakthrough.

Every piece of her bag aligns with her methodical approach. Her clubs don’t just reflect brand loyalty—they mirror her controlled, thoughtful playing style. If her form holds, and her gear keeps responding the way it has, Yamashita might soon add LPGA Tour winner to her growing résumé.