‘Mobs of Cameras…’: Tiger Woods Admits the Overwhelming Reality of Early ‘Tiger-Mania’

LA JOLLA, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods speaks during the trophy presentation after the final round of the Genesis Invitational tournament, Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. Photo by Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon46520250216181

The late 1990s saw Tiger Woods in a position that indeed redefined the sport. Fandom and viewership increased unprecedentedly, massive, energetic crowds cheered for him, and the elite sport of golf reached corners of the earth, making Woods a household name. It created a phenomenon which we now refer to as the ‘Tiger Mania’. Woods’ 1997 Masters victory at age 21, by a record 12 strokes, was the tipping point. Going down memory lane, Woods reflected on that era and described it as a “wild” experience as cameras and media personnel swarmed every tournament.

“It was interesting, that whole wave they called Tiger Mania at the time. It was wild. Golf literally got onto the front pages for the first time. And this was pre-cellphone, pre-social media, so it was different. There were more camera crews because that was the only way to get photos or information,” Woods shared while having a heartfelt conversation with Jordan Spieth for the Golf Channel.

The golfing maestro further shared, “Literally, everyone walking around was a film crew. It was mobs of cameras following inside the ropes, and there were hundreds of credentialed media inside the ropes.”

Imago Tiger Woods Golf Masters 1997 in Augusta/USA am 14.04.1997. Tiger Woods erster Masters Sieg.Green Jacket wird von Nick Faldo überreicht. , Augusta USA *** Tiger Woods Golf Masters 1997 in Augusta USA on 14 04 1997 Tiger Woods first Masters victory Green Jacket is presented by Nick Faldo Augusta USA

It was way before social media and smartphones, and with just his raw talent, he managed to always appear on the front page. Hundreds of credentialed media inside the ropes captured every move he took. The constant scrutiny posed a major challenge for the young golfer. More so because he had to keep his focus unperturbed in the greens while adapting to a level of attention that no amateur or collegiate athlete had ever faced.

However, the intensity of Tiger Mania wasn’t limited to media coverage. Every tournament featuring him in the field was sold out, TV ratings surged, and the prize money and viewership on the PGA Tour jumped dramatically.

Reflecting to his career at that era, the 15-time Major champion said, “I get to the Tour Championship and win at LaCassa. The next week, which would have been my spring break my junior year, I happened to win at Augusta.”

Woods then shared how his life saw massive changes in a very short span of time. And it became extremely hard for him to adjust to those changes. Meanwhile, decades later, the narrative has changed.

Tiger Woods shares update on recovery and hopes for competitive return

It was 1997 when he became the youngest man in the sport to secure the green jacket at just 21. And then, while securing his fifth title at 43, he became the second-oldest winner to achieve the feat. However, the last few years have been tough for the golfing legend. Back-to-back injuries and several surgeries derailed him.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages December 20, 2024, Orlando, Florida, USA: Tiger Woods walks off the 18th green at the PNC Championship Pro-Am at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlando USA – ZUMAw109 20241220_fap_w109_009 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

While he has been away from the golfing realm for almost 2 years, fans are still waiting for him to announce his comeback to the competitive sphere. Just a few months back, in December 2025, Woods turned 50. However, he has made it clear that he is still not ready to hang up his clubs yet.

Now, although there’s no particular timeline shared by Woods regarding his return, hopes are high that he might just make his return to clinch yet another green jacket.

“It’s just one of those things where it’s each and every day, I keep trying, I keep progressing. I keep working on it, trying to get stronger, trying to get more endurance in this body and trying to get it at a level at which I can play at the highest level again,” Woods shared on February 17

Although he honestly reflected on how his body has already been through a lot, he shared a positive update regarding how he is now able to hit full shots. While he continues to recover and prepare for his most-awaited return, fans can only hope to catch a glimpse of the maestro in the greens of Augusta.