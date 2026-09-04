Mom Elin Nordegren Joins Charlie Woods’ Comeback at Major AJGA Event Amid Tiger Woods’ Absence After DUI Punishment

Charlie Woods stood on the tee at TPC Sawgrass’ 17th hole, the Island Green, staring at 134 yards of water framing a green the size of a postage stamp. His wedge came in a touch heavy. For a few seconds, spectators on the bank behind the hole flashed a baseball umpire’s “safe” sign, unsure if the ball had cleared the pond. It had, barely, skipping onto the footpath and rolling 30 feet down the bank. From there, the 17-year-old chipped in tight and rolled in the putt for a par that felt like a birdie. It was the best moment of a round that looked nothing like his previous trips to Sawgrass, and it capped a week where his game finally looked like it belonged on that stage.

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Woods is playing the Junior Players Championship on a sponsor’s invite, one of the AJGA’s marquee events, held on the same Stadium Course where his father won two Players Championships. A year ago, in his first appearance there, he shot 76-75-72 and finished tied for 31st, salvaging the week with a hole-in-one on the par-3 third during the final round. This time, in the opening round on September 4, he shot a 1-under 71 with five birdies and four bogeys against nine pars, good for a tie for ninth. That’s a five-shot jump from last year’s opening 76 on the same course, in the same event.

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It wasn’t the round’s only theatrical moment. A post on X from a senior writer at Golfweek captured another one: “Charlie Woods just pulled a Ludvig Aberg at 11 at TPC Sawgrass. Club drop reminded me of his dear old dad, followed by a God dammit, oh no before the splash. Bogey. +1.” Between the frustration at 11 and the relief at 17, the round told the story of a teenager still feeling every swing in real time, even as the scorecard kept trending the right way.

The card itself was a back-and-forth affair. Woods opened with a bogey at the par-5 second, answered immediately with a birdie at the par-3 third, then gave a shot back at the par-4 fifth before picking up another birdie at the par-5 ninth to turn in even par. The bogey at 11 was followed by another at the par-4 14th, but he responded with back-to-back birdies at the par-5 15th and par-4 16th, then navigated the Island Green rescue at 17 and closed with an 18-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th, briefly moving him into a share of second place.

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Play was suspended for weather shortly after he finished, just before 2 p.m. Woods was sitting three shots back of Esteban Llorente, Giuseppe Puebla, and David Kim, tied for second at 4-under, and four back of leader Chase Bauer at 5-under. “It wasn’t ‘Better than Most,’ but it was pretty good for a 17-year-old,” read one dispatch from the course, a nod to the trick-shot vocabulary that has followed the Woods name at Sawgrass for two decades.

“It wasn’t ‘Better than Most,’ but it was pretty good for a 17-year-old,” read one dispatch from the course, a nod to the trick-shot vocabulary that has followed the Woods name at Sawgrass for two decades.

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None of this is happening in a vacuum. His mother, Elin Nordegren, walked the course following him, spending part of the day with TaylorMade executives. His father was not there, and for a specific reason: two days earlier, Tiger Woods had appeared in a Martin County courtroom and pleaded no contest to a reduced reckless driving charge, down from the original DUI charge stemming from his March rollover crash in Jupiter Island, accepting a five-year driver’s license suspension as part of the plea agreement. The elder Woods has spent much of the year away from competitive golf while he seeks treatment, so his absence from Sawgrass isn’t new. It’s just that his court date and his son’s round landed two days apart.

Judged strictly on results, the season has one clear signal. The Junior PGA Championship last August, a full slate of AJGA starts since, and now three trips through Sawgrass have produced a steady drop in scoring average: 76, 75, 72 last September, and 71 to open this year’s event. That is the one course where comparisons to his father are most inevitable and least avoidable, which makes the improvement harder to write off as noise. Whatever is driving it (swing changes, coaching, simple physical growth) doesn’t show up in a box score. The scores themselves are consistent enough to call it a trend rather than one good day.

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The second round tees off September 5 at 10 a.m. from the first hole, with the final round set for September 6. Four shots separate Woods from the lead, on a course where he’s already made an ace at the par-3 third, during last year’s tournament, and a birdie at the par-4 18th to close out this year’s opening round. Whether the week ends in contention or simply confirms the improvement already on display, the throughline is the same one that started at 17: shots that used to look like trouble are increasingly turning into recoveries.