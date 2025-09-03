Mom’s Breast Cancer Battle Makes Lexi Thompson’s LPGA Award Nomination Even More Special: ‘Close to My heart’

Earlier in June, the LPGA and Dow announced the creation of the Dow Impact Award and named Lexi Thompson one of the five nominees for the award. And a few hours ago, Thompson shared an emotional response to the nomination in a video posted by the LPGA on X, one that offered a rare and heartfelt glimpse into the values and experiences that have shaped her journey both on and off the course.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m so grateful just to be able to come out and play golf for a living,” she began. “I just want to be able to give back. I’m very grateful for what I have in my life and the people that I have in my life to be able to make a difference in the world; that’s more important to me than anything. It means the world to me to be nominated for the LPGA Dow Impact Award,” Thompson added. For her, the nomination is more than just recognition— it’s deeply personal.

In 2017, Lexi Thompson’s world shifted when her mother, Judy Thompson, was diagnosed with uterine cancer, just over a decade after surviving breast cancer. At the time, Lexi was in the midst of competing in the U.S. Women’s Open when she made a quiet but emotional gesture that spoke volumes. “It’s been an emotional few months,” Thompson admitted during that week, visibly fighting tears after her round. Judy had undergone a hysterectomy and five rounds of radiation following her diagnosis. Still, she made the trip to the tournament, determined to support her daughter in person. The moment became a symbol of strength for Thompson, who called her mom “the strongest woman I know.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, her nomination for the Dow Impact Award is a reflection of that experience and a personal mission she has carried for years. “Dow has shown so much support for women’s golf, and I’ve been on Tour 15 years now, and I just wanted to be able to leave an impact on the game of golf and women’s sports in general,” she added. It is through her experiences that Thompson has grown into a figure far bigger than her sport, and today, she is associated with several charitable organizations, using her platform to give back in meaningful and lasting ways.

“Being able to get back to the charities that, you know, I’m associated with first Tee, USGA, LPGA girls golf program, SEAL Legacy Foundation being able to give back to, you know, the men and women that have served our country and to be able to provide money to their families if it wasn’t for them, um, we wouldn’t be able to be out here every single day following our dreams. Also, you know, Breast Cancer Foundation. I’m a big part of the Morgan Pressel foundation and um, Susan G Coleman,” Thompson continued.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She has also made visible gestures of support, wearing pink every Wednesday and during one round each week on the LPGA Tour to raise awareness for breast cancer research. These small but powerful acts serve as a reminder of the cause she champions both on and off the course. “My mom’s also a breast cancer survivor, so that’s very close to my heart,” Thompson shared. “To be able to raise awareness, raise money for any difference that we can make to help bring awareness and research programs… Golf and everything, really, you know, it’s such a small thing in this big world, so to be able to make a difference like that, it is very important.”

AD

This commitment to making a difference is evident in Lexi Thompson’s deep involvement with several charities, which led to her being one of the five nominees for the prestigious new honor.

Why Lexi Thompson was chosen as a nominee

Over her 15-year professional journey, Lexi Thompson has consistently used her platform to support causes close to her heart, particularly those related to youth development, military families, and breast cancer awareness.

Her work with organizations like First Tee, which introduces golf and life skills to young people, and the SEAL Legacy Foundation, which supports Navy SEAL families, highlights her dedication to giving back to the community. Additionally, her connection to breast cancer through her mother’s battle has fueled her passionate involvement with the Morgan Pressel Foundation and Susan G. Komen, further amplifying her influence beyond the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Dow Impact Award, introduced by the LPGA in partnership with Dow, is designed to honor athletes who excel not just in their sport but also in their community efforts. The award highlights LPGA Tour players who embody Dow’s core values of Innovation, Inclusion, and Sustainability—qualities that extend far beyond athletic performance.

From the five selected nominees, the committee will choose two finalists, with the ultimate winner chosen through a combination of committee evaluation and fan voting. The winner will receive a $25,000 cash award along with a matching contribution to their charity of choice, while the runner-up will also be recognized with a $10,000 award.