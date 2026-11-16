‘Most Drunk Person I’ve Ever Seen’: YouTuber Golfer Blasts Internet Invitational Star for Disrespecting $4M Finale

A $4 million championship match was about to begin. One competitor could barely stand.

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The Internet Invitational built its brand on mixing golf with wild entertainment, and that formula finally backfired. Fore Play host and YouTube golfer Frankie Borrelli didn’t hold back when reflecting on the finale at Payne’s Valley, and his words were scathing.

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Borrelli spoke out during the November 16 episode of the Fore Play Podcast. Salim “The Dream” Sirur was competing for Team Red alongside Ryan Whitney and Big John. They were playing an alternate shot match against Team Blue’s Fat Perez, Riggs and Bobby Ray. Team Red ultimately lost 5&3 on the 15th hole and watched their chance at the massive $4 million prize pool slip away.

A Championship Ruined by Intoxication

Borrelli did not care that Sirur had a few drinks. He was angry because Sirur arrived at the final round completely unable to compete. The stakes were too high for that level of impairment.

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“Now, he was the most drunk person I’ve ever seen in my life. Like I was the most drunk person I’ve ever seen walking around, let alone play golf, at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.”

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This was not just about a bad golf swing. Borrelli emphasized that Sirur could hardly manage basic movements. He was completely useless as a teammate.

“That was the unbelievably disrespectful part where it made him not be able to hit a golf ball, and we’re out here playing for $4 million.”

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Sirur essentially forced his teammates, opponents, and the entire production crew into a terrible position. A proper match simply could not happen.

The Brutal Cost to Team Red

Alternate shot golf is tough on a good day. You hit the ball, and then your partner hits the next shot. You cannot just bench a struggling player.

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Sirur reportedly sent numerous shots deep into hazards or entirely out of bounds. This forced Whitney and Big John to play constantly out of terrible spots. Team Red was practically playing two against three. The loss cost Sirur, Whitney, and Big John a piece of the $4 million prize pool. Team Blue walked away with a three-way split of the money and pocketed $1.3 million each.

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A Complete Nightmare for the Broadcast

Producing a major golf event takes a small army. The crew wanted to deliver a dramatic and competitive finish to the audience. Instead, they got a mess. Borrelli criticized the situation for ruining the final product.

“The amount of work that was put into that at that point, you need to take the blame, and I think he has.”

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Producers and fans had invested massive amounts of time into the tournament.

“They’re like, we want to tell this incredible story, and they had to put out just an absolute tragedy of a guy getting shitfaced, and it was hard to watch.”

Borrelli shared a blunt conversation he had with Brendan Jones about the creative frustration behind the scenes.

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“Like I was talking to Brendan, he’s like, this just sucks. Like I wish it wasn’t like this, you know? I wish I I’m trying to make this more compelling, but the guy is just a puddle. He’s an absolute walking puddle.”

The fans expected an epic climax. They got a walking puddle instead.

When Safety Became the Main Concern

This stopped being just a bad game of golf very quickly. It became a massive liability. Barstool founder Dave Portnoy actually had to intervene because he feared Sirur might try to operate a golf cart.

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“We’re going to give you a driver so you don’t run anybody over,” Portnoy told him. When Sirur said, “I’m not hammered,” Portnoy replied, “You’re totally hammered.”

Organizers had to prioritize course safety over the competition. Portnoy later echoed Borrelli’s frustrations.

“It’s just wildly disrespectful, in my view, to everybody involved in the tournament, everybody who played in the tournament, everybody who produced the tournament, everybody who watched the tournament. It ruined the last day, and it would have been a f***ing great match.”

Facing the Consequences

Borrelli was visibly angry, yet he also showed some grace. He recognized that Sirur had issued an apology and was actively seeking help.

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“I’m not going to be like beating down someone that’s trying to get help or whatever it might be. Seems like he’s gotten help over the last 90 days.”

Borrelli was not mocking addiction. He was simply calling out the damage caused by bringing an untreated drinking problem into a high-stakes arena. He still supported a ban for Sirur.

“So that part sucked. And I do think he deserves a ban because of that.”

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Portnoy has already stated that Sirur will not be invited back for the 2027 Internet Invitational and even suggested a suspension lasting three to five years, though that remains his stated position rather than a formal ruling by tournament organizers.

Sirur Owns His Mistakes

Sirur did not hide from the backlash. He posted a public apology on November 14 and admitted he prioritized drinking over the actual match.

“I f***ed up big time. I prioritized drinking over focusing on the match and focusing with my teammates.”

He acknowledged the direct financial and competitive harm he caused his team.

“I really want to apologize to Big John and Whitney for me to just only think about drinking in that situation and not focus.”

He also spoke directly to the viewers who felt cheated out of a good finale.

“Also, I want to apologize to the fans. I know you guys expected a very competitive match in episode 6. And, like I said, I prioritized drinking over that.”

Sirur revealed the tournament was actually filmed three months prior and stated that August 13, 2026, was his last drink, putting him at roughly three months sober when he posted his apology.

“I had a huge problem back in the day. This was filmed three months ago, and I’m 90 days sober today. I haven’t drank since that last EP, which was August 13th, 2026.”

He took it a step further on Spittin’ Chiclets by saying, “I deserve everything that’s coming to me,” and admitting he completely ruined the competition.

The Culture Problem

The entire disaster highlighted a structural flaw in the Internet Invitational. The event prides itself on a party atmosphere. Drinks are constantly available to the players. The problem is that organizers never created a formal cap on consumption or a sobriety rule for disqualification.

Production only stepped in to assign a cart driver when Sirur became a physical danger. The entertainment culture finally collided with competitive integrity, and the result was a ruined finale.

Team Blue Takes the High Road

Fat Perez, Riggs and Bobby Ray secured the massive victory for Team Blue. They chose to celebrate their undefeated stretch rather than attack Sirur. Riggs delivered a very composed and sportsmanlike speech at the end of the broadcast. Bobby Ray later suggested a few rule changes for the 2027 event to protect competitive integrity moving forward.

What Happens Next?

The biggest question left is how the Internet Invitational will handle alcohol rules in the future. The event loves blending golf with wild personalities, but it just learned the hard way what happens when a $4 million prize gets treated like a frat party.

The finale will likely be remembered less for Team Blue’s incredible victory and more as a massive cautionary tale.