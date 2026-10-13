‘Most Expensive Week on Golf’: Amateur Golfer Breaks Down Q-School Expenses in Eye-Opening Detail

Golf is often seen as an exclusive sport for the wealthy, given the massive financial commitment required even before turning professional. Right from the start, aspiring pros face substantial costs spanning equipment, coaching, travel, and numerous hidden fees. Offering a firsthand look at these financial demands, LPGA Q-School competitor Gigi Stoll shared a detailed breakdown of her expenses prior to entering the initial stage.

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“Let’s talk about the most expensive week in golf,” she said in an Instagram video. “This is none other than Q-School. Let’s break it down. The first and most expensive part of Q-School is the entry fee. $4,500. Four rounds of golf. Next, we have your caddy. Caddies can range anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000 for the week. This year, my flight cost $975.22.

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“I chose to stay in an Airbnb. I’m splitting it with another player, and the total cost for both players is $1,488. We’re splitting that in half, so each of us is paying $744. For the week, the rental car is $440. This gives us a grand total of $8,159 before I even step foot on my flight and get to Venice, Florida. Wish me luck on making it past stage two and earning my spot in the final stage of Q-School.”

Stoll’s breakdown comes after the LPGA postponed its Q-Series Qualifying Stage by three weeks due to heavy rainfall at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice, Florida. Originally scheduled for October 13–16, the tournament has been rescheduled for November 3–6. The delay has disrupted the plans of more than 200 golfers, including 104 players who earned their spots through September’s pre-qualifying events.

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This has forced many to reconsider their travel arrangements, accommodation, and preparation schedules. If Stoll’s expenses weren’t high enough already, the postponement has raised further concerns about additional expenses and the compressed turnaround before Final Qualifying, scheduled for November 19–23, which will determine who earns LPGA status for the 2027 season.

Coming back to the expenses, however, even after players earn their tour card, these expenses don’t go away.

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How much do pros spend during the Masters?

Eddie Pepperell has offered a glimpse into the financial realities of professional golf. And he revealed that competing in a major championship can cost players tens of thousands of dollars in a single week. The Englishman, who turned professional in 2011 and has won twice on the DP World Tour, made his Masters debut in 2019.

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Recalling his experience on the Business of Sport podcast, Pepperell said accommodation alone cost him $20,000 at Augusta National.

“Major weeks are incredibly expensive. When I went to The Masters, the house alone was $20,000. So you’re spending $30-40,000 on one week alone to play a major championship, I would say minimum, particularly at Augusta,” he said.

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Pepperell added that players often sell a significant portion of their Masters ticket allocation to help cover those expenses. However, accommodation is only one part of the financial burden, with golfers also paying their caddies, coaches, physiotherapists and psychologists.

“You start with a caddie, they get eight per cent, you then add a coach, swing coach, five per cent, putting coach, probably four per cent, physio, two or three per cent, psychologist, you’re soon up in the region of 20 per cent,” Pepperell explained.

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But winning can make these expenses look negligible, right? Well, Pepperell added that taxes and fixed costs further reduce earnings. His accountant estimated that professionals ultimately retain about 33 per cent of their gross income after expenses and taxes.

Clearly, for a regular person, becoming a golfer isn’t just hindered by skill or talent. They also need to have a hefty bank account to go along with it.