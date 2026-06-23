‘Most Potent Weapon’: Rory McIlroy’s Greatest Strength Revealed as Analyst Declares Him Superior to Scottie Scheffler

One of golf’s most respected journalists watched Rory McIlroy navigate Shinnecock Hills in person last week and came away with a clear verdict. Alan Shipnuck, reporting from Southampton during the 2026 U.S. Open, appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and made a case that Rory McIlroy holds a significant edge over world number one Scottie Scheffler. And it came down to one specific skill.

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“Rory, he probably could have shot a couple shots lower yesterday, and he played in the toughest wind,” Shipnuck said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I didn’t think he squeezed the most out of his round. He’s gone to a different plane as a golfer, where even his mediocre rounds now are 69 instead of 73. And if he can get a few more in the fairway, you know, he’s been fighting his driver all year long.

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“And Rory’s driver is the most potent weapon in golf. So you just feel like any day it’s going to click. And if he can attack this golf course, I mean, it’s short, and if he can keep the ball in the fairway, he’s very dangerous.

“Rory just has an ease and a comfort on the biggest stages now that I don’t think anybody has. Even Scottie, who’s looking edgy, and you know, he had this existential crisis on the driving range yesterday. So yeah, Rory’s dangerous for sure.”

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At the time Shipnuck made that analysis, McIlroy had just posted 1-over 69 in the opening round at Shinnecock Hills. It was one of the toughest mornings in terms of the wind conditions for the day. Through the round, he briefly held the lead after an eagle on the par-5 fifth before he dropped shots on the final two holes. He signed his card at one under. It was a controlled performance measure from McIlroy, who has transformed his approach to major championships earlier this season.

His driver, though, has been a recurring storyline all season. McIlroy leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained (SG): Off the Tee in 2026, yet his driving has cost him dearly when it misfires.

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At the PGA Championship at Aronimink in May, he missed each of his last six fairways and admitted afterwards, “I am not driving the ball well enough.”

McIlroy had lost control of his swing in the third round, but he went straight to the driving range that evening and made technical adjustments. Hours later, he was able to fix the driver as he went to win the green jacket.

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As for Scheffler, Shipnick’s observation about him looking edgy proved telling. At the time of reporting, the results for the US Open were out, and World No. 1 celebrated his 30th birthday in the final round at Shinnecock Hills by making just two birdies in a one-over 71. He finished in a tie for fourth as Wyndham Clark lifted his second US Open title.

Scheffler himself acknowledged later: “I haven’t had many 36-hole leads. I haven’t had any 54-hole leads. This week will be another example where you could chalk it up to the first round.”

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His pursuit of a career Grand Slam still awaits until Pebble Beach next year. McIlroy, meanwhile, finished the week at six over after back-to-back 73s over the weekend, admitting Shinnecock “won the battle” over him.

But Shipnuck’s broader point about his weapon and his composure under pressure remains hard to argue with.